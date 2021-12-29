 Skip to main content
Teen hurt in accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Tuesday accident

A 16-year-old boy was injured in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 16th and Bell streets in Fremont. It was reported that a pickup hit a utility pole.

 RANDY SPEER, Fremont Tribune

A teenage boy was injured in a one-car accident Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of 16th and Bell streets in Fremont.

Fremont Police said officers responded to the accident at approximately 1:30 p.m.

It was reported that a red Dodge Ram pickup headed north on Bell Street turned west onto 16th Street and struck a wooden utility pole.

Officers arrived and identified the vehicle driver as a 16-year-old male who showed signs of impairment.

Police said the male acknowledged using drugs prior to driving and he was cited on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

The Dodge Pickup sustained an estimated $500 in damage and damage to the utility pole was estimated at $650.

