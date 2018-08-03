Few city dwellers understand commitment like farm teen Jaycen Timm.
“You don’t know dedication until you are washing poop off an animal’s butt at 5 in the morning,” said Timm at the Dodge County Fair.
A calm, pleasant young woman, Timm is facing her last year of showing animals at the fair in Scribner — and it is a sentimental time.
While she knows her experiences on the farm and at the fair have prepared her for the future, Timm marvels at how quickly the years have passed.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “They always tell you it goes by fast,” she said. “You don’t understand it until you’re the one going through it.”
Now 19 and a 2018 graduate of Logan View High School, Timm grew up on the family farm near Hooper and is the fifth generation to do so.
“I know I won’t raise my kids any other way someday,” she said.
She’s well-acquainted with farm life.
“I’ve been around the animals, the farm, ever since I could walk,” she said.
Timm has carried on the family tradition of showing animals at the fair. Her dad, Lauren, showed at the fair when he was her age.
“Along with cousins, it’s been a family thing to do,” she said.
Timm watched her older brother, Weston, show animals and was ready to do so herself.
“I’ve loved every year of it,” said Jaycen Timm, who was 7 when she got involved in Clover Kids events.
This year, she’s showing two hogs and a breeding heifer. On Friday, she received reserved champion in senior showmanship honors with her barrow. Prior to this week’s fair, she earned a reserved high point overall score with her horse, a red roan named Doc.
Timm has learned about a broad range of responsibilities on the farm and through experiences with her job, 4-H and FAA, an agricultural education organization.
“In school, they try to prepare you for the real world, but I think when you have to get up in the morning and go feed an animal and check the fence to make sure nobody’s going to get out — that’s what responsibility is,” she said.
“And it’s selfless,” she added. “It’s not about you.”
Like others who live on a farm, Timm knows what it is to work in rain and snow.
“Whether it’s 100 degrees or zero degrees, you get up. You don’t have a choice. You get up and feed the animal, check for injuries or weird behavior,” she said.
Timm works at Vi View Farms, a dairy. So in the mornings before school, she’d head out to work. She’s milked cows with the machine, fed calves and learned the protocol of dairies.
And she knows the dedication of washing off an animal in the early morning hours.
Timm has learned other things through 4-H and showing animals.
“You learn communication skills,” she said. “When you’re showing and you meet all these people — if your pen is next to someone, you’re going to want to go up and visit with them. We all share the same interest. We’re all trying to reach the same goal.”
She’s experienced the sense of community.
“My friends and I call it my ‘fair family,’” she said. “If you’re struggling, you’re trying to move animals, there’s always someone there to help you — even if you’re competing against each other.”
Teamwork and communication is part of this.
“When you’re trying to load a 250-pound hog that doesn’t want to go in the trailer, you’ve got to have those communication skills just to get the job done the right way,” she said.
With all such skills, she’s ready for the future.
“I know the responsibility of taking care of animals has prepared me for the next step,” she said.
Timm plans to study ag education at South Dakota State University in Brookings and wants to become an ag teacher and FFA adviser.
Such people are active with ag projects and exhibitors at the fair.
Timm commends Logan View High School FFA Adviser Dan Mowinkel, who was named the Fremont 4-H Expo Grand Marshal this year.
“Seeing that was really encouraging,” she said. “The number of hours and time he puts into us kids is really inspiring and seeing him recognized for that was gratifying. We know he deserves it. He’s worked really hard for the community.”
Timm also pays tribute to the University of Nebraska Extension staff and the fair board and all those who help with the shows.
“Truly, I think these are the most selfless people I know, because they put in hours and hours just to help the youth and to help us grow into good people,” Timm said. “I’ve been very blessed to grow up on the farm and be involved in 4-H and FFA. I wouldn’t be who I am today without FFA and 4-H.”
In the meantime, she hopes people come to the fair.
“I really encourage people to come and see what the exhibitors do and what the county fair is about, because agriculture is a huge part of our world,” she said.
On Friday morning, Timm looked forward to participating in the Round Robin Showmanship event on Sunday with best friend and fellow LV graduate Kaylee Ness of Nickerson.
“It will be something we will remember,” she said.
Timm also noted that it’s hard to see fewer numbers of animals at the fair.
“There aren’t as many cattle,” she said. “There aren’t as many sheep. But when you see the Clover Kids showing, it is encouraging to know there is a generation that wants to do it — and keep the tradition going.”