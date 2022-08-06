Teen wins at dairy show

Cameron Curtis didn’t expect to win anything when she walked into the show ring with a cow named Callie.

But the Fremont teen walked out of that ring as the 2022 Supreme Champion winner of the 4-H dairy show.

Cameron was surprised to receive that award and others on Thursday at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.

“Oh my gosh, I won something in my lifetime,’” the 17-year-old thought after her big win.

That win wasn’t the only new thing for Cameron at the fair.

Cameron, a member of the Rawhide Wranglers 4-H Club, had worked with beef cattle, but never a dairy animal before.

And she only learned on Wednesday that she’d be taking Callie into the ring the next day.

Another girl was set to show the animal, but now wouldn’t be doing so.

The prospect of showing a large Holstein cow she’d never worked with before was daunting for Cameron.

“It was a big weight to carry, because she’s such a big animal and here I’d been working with a 4-foot calf,” Cameron said.

Cameron didn’t have much time to train with Callie either.

When they reached the fairgrounds, Cameron and other club members had barn duty, ate lunch and then had to get their animals – and themselves – ready for the show.

“I can’t do this,” Cameron thought to herself.

Then Cameron and Callie went into the ring.

“This is fine,” Cameron thought. “It’s going to be good.’”

Cameron said she knew everything would be all right, because she was calm and Callie was cooperating with her.

The 18-year-old understands the importance of calmness.

“When you have a negative emotion, then (the animal) will feed off of that and they’ll be frustrated and they won’t cooperate,” she said.

Cameron also found it helpful to have watched another friend show Callie last year.

She remembered what her friend did in the ring with the cow. Cameron also learned things from watching other 4-H’ers.

“I learned a lot of stuff and applied it to what I was doing today,” she said.

The show judge also gave Cameron some correction during one event, which helped in the next.

Through her experiences, Cameron said she’s learned to work hard with the animals and be dedicated to them. That way, they’ll realize she cares about them.

Cameron enjoys 4-H.

“You get to work with animals and I’m a big animal lover,” she said. “You get to work with other people and you get to learn from your mistakes so you don’t them again.”

Cameron will be a senior at Fremont High School this fall and then hopes to become a personal trainer and a dietitian/nutritionist.

Besides 4-H, she has some experience in the arena of powerlifting.

In February, Cameron placed fourth overall in the heavyweight division for women and second place overall in the bench press for women at the Powerlifting Championships at Creighton Prep on Feb. 12.

She appreciates those honors, but it wasn’t the same as winning the top prize at the dairy show.

Someday, Cameron hopes to have her own children participate in 4-H.

That’s when she can tell them about her show ring experiences and her surprising big win and cooperative cow called, Callie.