Teenage suspects identified in Sunday robbery at Chasing Clouds

Four juveniles have been identified in a robbery at Chasing Clouds Vape Collective in Fremont early Sunday morning.

The suspects, all of whom are 14-year-old boys, confessed to robbing the store and will soon face charges, Fremont Police Lt. Ed Watts said.

Watts said police officers arrived at the scene at 841 E. 23rd St. shortly after 2:30 a.m. after receiving a notification of glass breaking and motion alarms at the store.

“When officers arrived, they observed the front door had been shattered and they went into the building in an attempt to look for suspects,” he said. “They did not find any suspects, but they did observe broken display cases within the store and multiple items scattered around on the floor.”

Officers also identified a chunk of cement lying on the west side of the building, which Watts said is presumed to have been used to smash the door for entry.

Nick Staudenmaier, owner of Chasing Clouds, posted a video of the camera footage to a local Facebook group later that day, asking people to help identify the suspects for a cash reward.

The video, which lasts about a minute, shows the individuals entering through a hole in the door before looting products from the store’s shelves.