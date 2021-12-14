Temp to break records, high winds and storms for Wednesday

Forecasted temperatures will reach a high of 70 degrees mid-week along with high winds and possible storms in the area.

After snowfall during the weekend, the National Weather Service is now forecasting record high mid-December temperatures occurring on Wednesday, with a high of 70 and a low of 24.

Along with the drastic changes in temperature, the NWS has put out a high wind watch from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The NWS forecasts southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph being possible throughout east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska along with southwest and west central Iowa.

Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with NWS of Omaha/Valley, told how these drastic temperature shifts occur.

“Part of why this happens is the dry conditions, lack of snow, lack of rain and dry topsoil,” Nicolaisen said. “Think of a desert. It can also get cold at night. The dry atmosphere does not hold the heat that well, so it can cool off in a hurry. Although it can heat up quickly, too. We felt the cold over the weekend. All that heat is now going toward heating the air instead of heating the grass, the trees and the soil.”

The NWS forecasts also indicate this temperature high is one for the records.

“Earlier this month, we had some 60 degree temperatures that broke some records, but last time Omaha hit 70 in December was in 1939, so it’s especially rare. And it has never hit 70 this late in the year, it’s always happened earlier in December. It’s not unheard of to have wild swings this time of the year, but having it swing this wildly is pretty rare,” Nicolaisen said.

With rapid storms now closing in on Nebraska and Iowa, many are drawing comparisons to the tornadoes that hit several states Friday like the devastating storm that struck Kentucky.

“It’s possible for one to form, but it’s not likely,” Nicolaisen said. “If one would form, it would likely be a much weaker tornado. The main threat is going to be those extra winds.”

Nicolaisen talked about other storms.

“Any thunderstorm that forms is going to be very fast moving,” Nicolaisen said. “The winds themselves will last all day, but the thunderstorm threat will not last long.”

The high wind watch is going to be the biggest challenge for the NWS and the citizens of Nebraska and Iowa.

“We are expecting reports of some tree damage and some fire concerns,” Nicolaisen said. “The fire worry is a major concern. It will already be warm and dry outside. Now with the high winds, it might knock down power lines or cause the power lines to bump into each other and cause an arc. It’s multifaceted between the winds and the storms, and the dryness and record highs we are seeing. It’s going to be busy here.”

Nicolaisen provided some advice.

“We want people to recognize it’s going to be considerably windier than a normal Nebraska windy day,” Nicolaisen said. “Just consider not putting your garbage can out, or taking down your inflatable Santa, and I can tell you I wouldn’t want to be driving a U-Haul. Take 24 hours to avoid anything susceptible to high winds.”

Visit the National Weather Service’s website for more information and updates.

