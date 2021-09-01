Temporary bridge to be constructed on Elkhorn River near Scribner

Work is set to begin next week on the U.S. Highway 275 Elkhorn River Bridge, north of Scribner.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that weather permitting, work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Koss Construction Company of Topeka, Kansas, has the $37,772,493 contract. A temporary bridge for construction use will be installed over the Elkhorn River not to exceed one-half the width of the river channel.

This temporary bridge is necessary for the placement of cranes and material for the construction of the new southbound US-275 Elkhorn River Bridge. One-half of the river channel will remain open to allow recreational users and watercraft to safely navigate around the temporary bridge structure. Anticipated completion is summer 2024.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.