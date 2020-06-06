Tent camping allowed at Maskenthine, Maple Creek

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District opened tent camping at their recreation areas beginning Thursday, June 4.
All previous temporary restrictions on recreational vehicle and tent camping were removed. Designated beaches and swimming areas and all restrooms and shower houses also opened on June 4.
LENRD General Manager, Mike Sousek, said, “There’s a high demand for outdoor recreation, and we’re happy to restore more opportunities at our recreation areas. All campsites at Maskenthine and Maple Creek will now be available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents.”
He continued, “We appreciate everyone’s patience and remind everyone to practice social distancing to ensure compliance with the state’s Directed Health Measures for COVID-19 as we continue to work to protect the health of the public and our staff.”
The following measures went into effect on June 4:
- All campsites remain on a first-come, first-served basis.
- To provide for more opportunities for campers, the maximum length of stay will be seven days.
- Shower houses and restrooms will open. Guests should bring their own disinfecting wipes to sanitize before and after using the facility. Staff will also have increased cleaning rotations.
- Outdoor playgrounds and picnic shelters will open. Guests should bring their own hand sanitizer.
- Designated beaches and designated swimming areas will open. Do not congregate in the beach area.
Those visiting parks should follow these guidelines to recreate responsibly:
- Maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and other guests.
- Engage in recreational activities only with members of your household.
- Stick to low-risk activities to reduce stress on local emergency response and health care systems.
- Pack and use hand sanitizer often.
- Avoid high-touch areas. Clean public use surfaces, such as boat dock handrails and fish cleaning stations, with disinfecting wipes prior to use.
- If boating, do not congregate at boat ramps, boat docks, or beach areas.
- If you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick with COVID-19, stay home.
