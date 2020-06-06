Tent camping allowed at Maskenthine, Maple Creek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District opened tent camping at their recreation areas beginning Thursday, June 4.

All previous temporary restrictions on recreational vehicle and tent camping were removed. Designated beaches and swimming areas and all restrooms and shower houses also opened on June 4.

LENRD General Manager, Mike Sousek, said, “There’s a high demand for outdoor recreation, and we’re happy to restore more opportunities at our recreation areas. All campsites at Maskenthine and Maple Creek will now be available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents.”

He continued, “We appreciate everyone’s patience and remind everyone to practice social distancing to ensure compliance with the state’s Directed Health Measures for COVID-19 as we continue to work to protect the health of the public and our staff.”

The following measures went into effect on June 4: