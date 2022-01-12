Terry Gilfry hired as interim CEO of Fremont Family YMCA

The Fremont Family YMCA announced last week that Terry Gilfry would take over as interim CEO while it searches for someone to fill the role.

“We are so happy to have Terry’s assistance in running our YMCA as we search for our new CEO,” read a Facebook post on Jan. 4.

The position will have Gilfry returning to the Fremont YMCA, which hired him as an aquatic director in 1988 and later as chief operating officer.

“I was excited about it because my Y career would come full circle,” he said. “I was glad that they had some trust in me that I could manage the Y for the few months that I’m going to be there.”

Originally from Fremont, Gilfry has experience at multiple YMCA locations across the region. He said he was drawn to the organization due to its community-based work.

“The people are what make the YMCA a good board, a good staff,” he said. “Those are the things that make the YMCA a great place.”

After leaving the Fremont YMCA in 1996, Gilfry was executive director of locations in McPherson, Kansas, from 1996 to 1998, Beatrice from 1998 to 2005 and Blair from 2005 to 2009, when he retired.

In 2010, Gilfry was asked to return to the Beatrice YMCA, where he worked for five more years before retiring again in 2015.

Last year, former Fremont YMCA President and CEO Jerry Rinne announced that he would retire on Dec. 17, 2021, after almost 20 years in the role.

“After Jerry Rinne’s retirement, I was asked to come back as an interim for a few months,” Gilfry said. “The Fremont Y is aggressively working to hire a new CEO hopefully within the next few months.”

Gilfry, who lives in Waterloo with his wife, Susan, said he’s still frequented the Fremont YMCA, using its facilities for activities like pickleball.

“Even though I’ve been gone for almost 30 years, I still have connections and I still have family in Fremont,” he said. “I consider Fremont still my hometown.”

In the interim role, Gilfry said he’s ensuring the facility is clean and maintained with the COVID-19 pandemic and said is excited for the future.

“I just hope everybody understands that the Y is in good hands,” he said. “Everything is going to continue to run efficiently.”

