Test Nebraska to be in Fremont June 2-3 from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. on both days at Christensen Field, 1914 Christensen Field Road.

Complete the brief assessment at TestNebraska.com to determine if you are selected to be tested. Even if you are not initially offered a time slot you may be invited upon availability. Call 402-727-5396 if you do not have computer access and need assistance.

Test Nebraska can’t test everyone, but will prioritize testing for those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has already tested positive, or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is more widespread. Testing might be available based on age, occupation, or additional circumstances.

These types of drive-thru testing clinics are staffed by trained professionals. There is no charge to be tested through this process. This is not an antibody test. Testing is available for any Nebraska resident; minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, nausea, diarrhea, or vomiting.

Anyone in the community does not have to wait for this drive-thru clinic for testing. If you and your provider suspect a COVID-19 infection, your provider can order testing.