Testimony continues for wife in ex-FPD officer's trial

Williams said her household lacked privacy and was extremely hectic in the fall of 2017, as she had gotten a new nursing job with overnight hours, her husband was experiencing a change in his job and their daughters were switching schools.

Williams also testified she was an extremely light sleeper and said it would have been impossible not to hear any of the assaults taking place. She also said she had been diagnosed with insomnia and that the family had nicknamed her "Bat Ears" for her astute hearing.

With the Williams' lofted bedroom, Williams said she could hear the television and any conversation from the first floor from her bed, making it "not possible" for an assault to have taken place.

In regard to an incident said to have taken place in March, when Austin Williams is accused of coming home drunk and touching his stepdaughter, Erika Williams said she was at a concert in Omaha and had spoken with her two daughters on FaceTime earlier that night.

Around 11:30 p.m. to midnight, Williams said her daughters called and said her husband wasn't home yet. She said she called him, and hearing music in the background angrily told him to come home.