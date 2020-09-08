Testimony continues for wife in ex-FPD officer's trial

The wife of an ex-Fremont Police Department officer accused of child sexual assault continued her testimony on Tuesday.
Austin R. Williams, 35, has been accused of sexually abusing his stepdaughter and is facing five felony charges, including two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, incest and third-degree sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.
Williams' stepdaughter, now 16, alleged that the incidents took place starting when she was 11 to 14 years old.
Prosecutor John Kohl continued his examination of Williams' wife, Erika, which began last Friday. Many of the questions and answers were cut off during the first part due to network connectivity problems in live streaming the trial to the public in a separate room.
Williams' attorney, James Scarff, asked Erika Williams multiple times if investigators had included her in the investigation or obtained a warrant for her work records, phone records, or the sheets and sofa on which the alleged acts were said to have taken place.
Erika Williams said she "absolutely" would have provided the information to investigators if asked. She said she attempted to contact Nebraska State Patrol investigator Kayla Farrell, who testified last week, but received no response.
Williams said her household lacked privacy and was extremely hectic in the fall of 2017, as she had gotten a new nursing job with overnight hours, her husband was experiencing a change in his job and their daughters were switching schools.
Williams also testified she was an extremely light sleeper and said it would have been impossible not to hear any of the assaults taking place. She also said she had been diagnosed with insomnia and that the family had nicknamed her "Bat Ears" for her astute hearing.
With the Williams' lofted bedroom, Williams said she could hear the television and any conversation from the first floor from her bed, making it "not possible" for an assault to have taken place.
In regard to an incident said to have taken place in March, when Austin Williams is accused of coming home drunk and touching his stepdaughter, Erika Williams said she was at a concert in Omaha and had spoken with her two daughters on FaceTime earlier that night.
Around 11:30 p.m. to midnight, Williams said her daughters called and said her husband wasn't home yet. She said she called him, and hearing music in the background angrily told him to come home.
Williams said she spoke with her husband until he entered their apartment building, as she could hear the industrial door opening and the background noise of her children, whom she spoke to as well.
Williams said her testimony contradicted that of her daughter's, who said her husband had been touching her before being interrupted by the phone call.
While questioned by Scarff, Williams also testified that her daughter had laughed at having to stay at her mother's house after making the allegations known, and didn't seem to be concerned about the situation.
Kohl also examined Williams, who told him that her husband had sometimes been present in meetings with Scarff prior to the trial. She also said she had continued talking with her daughter until at least January.
Kohl questioned Williams about a calendar that she testified she never gave to law enforcement and about a possible sexual assault during a family viewing of "Alice in Wonderland."
Kohl also asked Williams about her testimony that it would be impossible for anything to happen on the couch without her knowing.
"If you aren't there, you wouldn't know, would you?" he said.
Before the trial adjourned for the day, Kohl also asked Williams about her husband picking up a "military buddy" from York to bring to Kearney, where his stepdaughter lived during the summer, to which Williams said she was not aware.
The trial’s proceedings will continue Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Dodge County Courthouse. District Court Judge Mark Johnson said he expects to hold closing statements and a possible jury deliberation and verdict.
