The skies were gray and the air was humid and sticky as Jude Collins crawled under the mobile home.
Decked out in muddy jeans, a mask and protective eye goggles, the young Texan began the arduous process of cutting away black plastic and pulling out cantaloupe-colored insulation.
Not the way most teens or adults dream of spending their time during the summer.
But Collins and other people from The Hills Church in Fort Worth were pleasant and focused on their work Thursday at Regency II Mobile Home Park in Fremont.
Former Fremonter Bailey Plake is the student minister at the Texas church.
Her parents, the Rev. Scott and Tracey Cate, live in Fremont, where he is the pastor at Platte Valley Church of Christ.
Earlier this week, Plake brought a group of 32 students and adults from Texas to Fremont. The group left at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday and made the 10-hour drive.
They began their work on Wednesday and planned to return to Texas today.
While here, group members removed mobile home skirting and tore out insulation damaged by mid-March flooding. They took the insulation to the city dump.
Group members have been working with Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East, which strives to bring volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income residents.
“Originally, we were going to go to Austin, Texas, and then we started hearing about the floods that were happening in Fremont and we decided to change course,” Plake said. “We decided this would be a good place to bring our teenagers.”
Plake said the experience has been a good one.
“It has opened our teenagers’ eyes in a really big way,” she said.
After seeing what local residents lost during the flooding, Plake said students are realizing they need to be thankful.
Hannah Sawyer is one of those students.
“Not everyone is as fortunate as I am and I need to be grateful for what I have and seek out opportunities to help people,” said Sawyer, 16, who will be a junior in high school.
Plake sees the value in having students be involved in mission trips.
“They stare at screens a lot and I think this gets them to look up and see that there are a lot of things happening in the world,” Plake said. “A lot of these kids haven’t traveled outside the state of Texas. This is a big step to drive 10 hours and come and serve, but they’re seeing the trip is extremely important and it will have a lasting impact.”
Students have been enjoying the trip.
“They’re having a blast,” Plake said Thursday. “Even yesterday, it was so hot, they’re drinking Gatorades, we’ve got tons of work to do, but they didn’t want to stop. It’s dirty work. They’re underneath the trailers. It’s muddy. They’re coming out fully covered in mud. Their hair is caked in mud — and they’re still doing it with a smile on their faces.”
Plake said the muddy students were quite a sight as they went through the Fremont Family YMCA, where they took showers.
“We’re grateful that the Y was willing to host us,” Plake said.
Fourteen students have been staying with the Cates. A few other homes were hosting three or four students apiece.
Brad Wiese, executive director of Rebuilding Together and a former pastor who’s taken youth on mission trips, also points out how kids can benefit from this.
“It helps kids to not be so comfortable all the time,” Wiese said. “Fourteen people staying in a house, sharing one or two bathrooms. You’re in a place with people you don’t know and you can’t run to your room when you want to, or take a nap, or eat when you want to — it’s good for us all to be uncomfortable once in a while.”
Even with some discomfort, students have liked being together and working hard — knowing this will help others, Plake said.
Ben Oaks, 17, a high school senior, would agree.
“I’ve done a multiple variety of mission trips and I’ve always really enjoyed them,” Oaks said. “I think they’re a lot of fun. You get to sit around with a lot of people you know and be together in community.”
Students haven’t been sitting too much, however.
As of Thursday, they’d completed work on four mobile homes.
Besides pulling out insulation, group members have been removing some flood-damaged items. For instance, students cleaned out damaged items from a shed at one of the homes.
A group also is finishing construction of a ramp for a man in his 60s who is disabled. The man needs the ramp to get out of his house and go to doctor’s appointments.
Residents, who’ve received help, have been overwhelmingly appreciative, Plake said.
One woman brought the students a special strawberry punch she’d made because she wanted to express her gratitude.
Wiese stressed the importance of volunteers.
“We couldn’t get the work done without volunteers,” he said. “We’re going to get probably 10 mobile homes done while the team is here. If it were just me, we’d be lucky to get one of them done.”
The work makes for a better living environment for the recipients — and gives them something else.
“We have lots of friends and neighbors living in difficult conditions,” Wiese said. “They’ve lost hope and they don’t know where to turn or what to do and I think it’s important for our volunteers to know that they’re giving hope to others.”
Wiese said long-term flood recovery efforts will continue for the foreseeable future as well as work with the Safe-At-Home program, which provides critical home repairs to low-income residents.
Two more volunteer groups are expected to be here this month.
People who’d like to volunteer to help can call Rebuilding Together at 402-727-7047.
In the meantime, Plake appreciates how the students have been able to help.
“We want them to serve others,” she said. “Our biggest thing is that they live outside of themselves and show the love of Jesus.”