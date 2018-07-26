For the 100th straight year, the Washington County Fair kicked off in Arlington on Friday.
While the first day of the fair really got jumping with live musical performances from Kip Moore, Jameson Rodgers and the Dylan Bloom Band throughout the evening, the afternoon allowed time for various vendors to set up their booths and for area 4-Her’s to check in their animals as they prepared for the week of festivities.
In the rabbit and poultry barn at the Washington County Fairgrounds, Elizabeth Jansen from Valley settled her bunny rabbit into his cage and set up his water feeder as she checked in on Friday afternoon.
“I just started 4-H last year and I do rabbits, pigs and I did a calf last year too,” Jansen said.
Along with hoping for a purple ribbon, Jansen said she was excited for several other events at this year’s fair.
“I’m looking forward to the rides and the rodeo,” she said. “Just not the spinny ones, because I get sick on those.”
Along with Jansen and all the other poultry and rabbit exhibit competitors, those showing 4-H static exhibits, swine and cattle also moved their animals and exhibits into the various buildings on the fairgrounds on Friday.
Friday afternoon also provided time for various vendors selling everything from good ole fashioned fair food, to arts and crafts and many things in between to set up their booths.
“We stuffed everything in here last night and then got the display set up and finished earlier today,” Brenda Flynn said, referring to her and her husband Bob’s ‘2 B’s Butterfly Creations’ booth.
Over the past year or two, the Blair couple began repurposing old pallets and barn wood to create a variety of wooden decorations and homewares for their business 2 B’s Butterfly Creations and have been selling the crafts at area markets since that time.
“We make stuff out of old pallets, dumpster diving I guess you would call it,” Flynn laughed. “This is our first time here, and this is a little bigger event than we are used to doing.”
According to Flynn, 2 B’s Butterfly Creations usually shows their stuff at area wineries and smaller flea markets with around 20-25 vendors.
“We usually do it around Christmas time, so this is really our first time doing it in the middle of the summer,” she said.
The Flynn’s have a variety of wooden signs, wine related decorations, welcome signs, beautifully stained and painted wooden signs shaped like the state of Nebraska, and a lot more.
They also make wooden trays, or “junk drawers”, from old pallets using leather belts as handles.
“We rarely buy anything to do it,” Flynn said. “A lot of people buy those as gifts, people put them on their ottomons and put their change and pens in them to use as junk drawers. We just try to have fun with it.”
Another unique vendor at this year’s Washington County Fair is On Point Sharpening by James which is owned and operated by Arlington resident James McGrew.
Along with selling a variety of sheers, clippers and scissors, McGrew offers blade sharpening right on sight for a variety of implements.
“I can sharpen all sorts of stuff,” McGrew said. “Of course sheers, knifes, axes, leatherworking tools, straight razors.”
He can also sharpen beauty shears, dental instruments, veterinary instruments, and does clipper and blower repair.
According to McGrew, he has been offering sharpening services for five years and began the endeavor after he and his wife purchased a herd of alpacas.
“My wife wanted to get alpacas, and we so got alpacas,” he said. “There was lots of sheering to do.”
McGrew added that throughout the weeklong fair, he expects that most of his customers will be farmers, but that he also expects to sharpen fabric scissors and kitchen knives for customers.
“A lot of people don’t even realize they can sharpen their knifes,” he said. “They think they are no good, so they throw away a $100 set of knives. It’s really a waste.”
Along with 2 B’s Butterfly Creations and On Point Sharpening most of the other vendors, 4-Her’s and fairgoers were able to settle in on Friday and gear up for a week of food, fun, music and activities in Arlington.
The Washington County Fair continues through August 1 and features a multitude of fun activities for the whole family. For a full list of Washington County Fair events this year visit www.washingtoncountyfairne.com.