Thanking a nurse 72 years later

The polio epidemic was raging when Leila Johnson saw her mother fall.

It was June 30, 1950.

That day, her family was shooting off fireworks on the farm before the July Fourth holiday.

Her mother, Lois, walked into the house afterward.

“Her legs gave out,” Johnson said. “By the next morning, her legs were of no use. My parents were suspicious of polio, because that was the COVID of our day.”

Johnson, who’d had a fever and the flu, was taken along with her mother to the hospital.

It was a scary and painful time for Johnson, then 7 years old, but a nurse named Norma Nienaber would make a big difference. For years, Johnson wished she could thank Nienaber. But as time passed, the Grand Island woman figured she’d never have the opportunity.

Then, 72 years later, Johnson was able to contact her former nurse – Norma Nienaber Korth – who’s lived in Fremont for almost 65 years.

Now 94, Korth is soft-spoken and quietly recalls how she entered the nursing profession.

“It was a sudden decision,” Korth said. “I hadn’t thought about it until my cousin said she was going into nurses’ training and I got the idea that maybe that’s what I wanted to do.”

Korth graduated from a three-year program at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island in 1950. Then engaged to her future husband, Bob, she began working at the hospital.

She recalls the polio epidemic.

“It was very scary for people, because they really didn’t have much knowledge of polio at that time and many developed disabilities from it,” Korth said.

The World Health Organization reports that the worst recorded U.S. outbreak of polio occurred in 1952, claiming more than 3,000 lives. Many who survived faced lifelong consequences, needing leg braces, crutches or wheelchairs. Others needed devices like the iron lung, an artificial respirator invented to treat polio patients.

Back in 1950, the ordeal was just starting for Johnson and her mother.

Johnson, whose family lived on a farm near Cotesville, remembers getting to the Grand Island hospital at night. There, spinal taps were used to determine if patients had polio.

“It was quite painful,” she said.

Because results weren’t immediately available, Johnson’s dad, Ray, couldn’t come into the room.

Johnson and her mother also had to stay in separate rooms until the results came back.

That’s when they’d find tenderness from Korth, who was their nurse.

Seven decades later, Johnson still remembers how Korth put her at ease.

“She made me feel safe and she made me feel special,” Johnson said of the kindly nurse.

Test results arrived the next morning.

The little girl and her mother had polio. Since both had the virus-caused disease, they could stay in the same room.

“It was not a terrible time, because I was with my mother and I didn’t realize what the consequences were going to be for her,” Johnson said.

Johnson does recall the unpleasantness of being wrapped in hot packs and steamy hot wool blankets.

“We had to be in those three times a day for an hour at a time. That’s the only treatment they knew,” Johnson said.

At one point, Johnson feared being put into an iron lung stationed outside the door of her room after she began choking.

Neither Johnson nor her mother had to be put into the device.

Johnson was in the hospital for two weeks before she was released in mid-July.

Her mother wasn’t released until the middle of October.

“When she came home, she was in two full-length leg braces and in a wheelchair,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s mother eventually reached a point where she could get around their house without crutches most of the time. She still used them when she went outdoors for the rest of her life.

For the first few years, Johnson’s dad carried her mother to the car, until she could walk more. In later times, Johnson’s parents went to Husker games and visited Hawaii. They spent winters in Texas.

“She always had a really positive attitude about things, never complained,” Johnson said.

Korth also remembers the how positive Johnson’s mother was.

“She seemed like an accepting person,” Korth said.

As for her own life, Korth worked as a nurse for six months before she and Bob married and began raising their family. They’d have nine children.

When her youngest children were in grade school, Korth returned to nursing. Korth worked as a nurse for about 14 years total. She would be employed at what later became Methodist Fremont Health.

Korth noted that she tried to be kind and sympathetic to patients.

“That’s part of my job,” she said, smiling.

Johnson recalls Korth’s kindness and sympathy as she applied the hot packs and wool blankets.

“She was pretty and the kind of person that I would want to be,” Johnson said. “She was a good role model.”

Wanting to thank Korth, Johnson, who became a schoolteacher, eventually got a phone number and tried to call it.

She learned it had been disconnected.

“I knew she was older than me so I just assumed the worst and that I’d waited too long,” Johnson said.

Yet she’d get another chance after volunteering in the 4-H building at the Nebraska State Fair in September.

Johnson was sitting at the volunteers’ table when a man arrived to take his shift.

He introduced himself as Jack Nienaber.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Johnson, who asked if he knew Norma.

The man looked surprised.

“Yes, she’s my sister,” he said.

That’s when Johnson told him that Norma had been her nurse.

“Would you like to talk to her?” he said, calling sibling on the phone.

Johnson now had her chance.

“I was so happy to be able to say ‘thank you,’” Johnson said.

Korth recalls what Johnson told her: “I’ve been looking for you for 72 years to thank you for what you did for me and my mother. I tried to find you, but always hit a stop.”

“I was so surprised,” Korth said. “I think I was more shocked than anything else, but it was a thrill to talk to someone after that many years.”

Korth said they’ve kept in touch and plan to get together.

Johnson said they’ve sent each other pictures of their families.

“I’m going to be 80 next month and she’ll be 95 on her next birthday,” Johnson said.

Johnson who’s volunteered at CHI Health St. Francis wanted to honor Korth for her nursing compassion.

Officials there agreed and presented Korth with an Honorary Nursing Award, which was sent to her as a keepsake.

In a Facebook post, CHI Health St. Francis said it displays photos of each year’s nursing graduates.

Korth’s photo is displayed alongside seven other nursing graduates from the 1950 class. The post tells how Johnson would walk by those photos, always taking time to say a prayer of thanks for Korth and her care so long ago.

Now, Johnson appreciates being able to tell Korth personally that she is a special lady.

“We hear a lot about paying it forward and I just wanted to pay it backward,” Johnson said.

Korth, who is grateful for the “thank you,” knows a little kindness can go a long way.

Today, Korth has 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She and Bob were married almost 68 years before his death in 2018.

Korth appreciates her time as a nurse, but points out her greatest source of pride:

“My children have all grown up to be great, successful, kind people,” she said. “And it makes me proud.”