Thanksgiving delivery changes

Thanksgiving is about gratitude and gatherings, food and friendship.

Following suit with many other businesses that take time off for the holiday, the Fremont Tribune will not have a print paper on Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday’s newspaper will be an extra-large bonus edition, featuring all of the holiday shopping inserts as well as Thursday’s puzzles and features.

We will still offer an online e-edition on Thursday, and FremontTribune.com will be updated throughout the day with new stories, features and breaking news.

Your regular paper will be back on Friday.

Read today's paper as a digital e-edition here.

If you have any questions about your delivery, you can contact us at 877-648-6397 or by visiting our subscriber services webpage.

Thank you,

The Fremont Tribune

