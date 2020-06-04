The 2020 Fire Season in Nebraska

Studies have shown that wildfires have been a common occurrence in the Great Plains for many years. Wildfires provide benefits to the various plants, animals and trees that call the plains home by thinning out old vegetation and fuel, enabling new, healthy growth to thrive, providing nutrients to the soil, and by keeping future fires lower in intensity. As humans settled the plains, an effort was made to suppress and eradicate these natural wildfires. Additionally, trees and shrubs were planted in windbreaks, shelterbelts and in open areas which have become extra fuel for fires. Nearly a century of these efforts has likely played a role in the increase in large wildfires in the plains states over the last 10 to 15 years, creating an increased need for fire management.
As we head deeper into spring and see summer on the horizon, fire professionals in Nebraska are starting to look ahead to potential fire conditions down the road. While fire season in Nebraska is often considered to be between June and September, the actual time frame can vary from year to year. Additionally, a “pre-green” fire season can occur in the spring during warm, dry and windy periods since vegetation that is still in a dry, dormant state is easily ignited.
This year, the green-up is taking a bit longer than normal since new vegetation is having to fight through fuel loading left over from previous years. Spring rains typically start to pick up in April with locations across the state averaging 1.5 to 3 inches for the month. But April 2020 was dry in Nebraska with most locations seeing only 25 to 50 percent of normal precipitation. Values of energy release component (ERC), a composite fuel moisture index, are in the 50th to 79th percentile throughout much of the state, but in the 80th to 96th percentile in northwest Nebraska, meaning fire danger has been high to extreme there. In the Cedar and Loess Canyons areas in western Nebraska fuel moisture is currently near normal for this time of year. With that, Nebraska has seen an active spring fire season with at least 6 fires having grown to 1,000 acres in size.
As spring progresses and vegetation comes out of dormancy, conditions should improve with a normal to above normal fire season expected through August and September. Long range outlooks provided by the Climate Prediction Center indicate that Nebraska has an equal chance of seeing above, below, or near normal temperatures through August while above normal precipitation is favored slightly.
The Nebraska Forest Service (NFS) plays a large role in the management of wildfires throughout the state. NFS is the lead agency that provides National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) wildfire training to the state of Nebraska meaning several different academies are hosted throughout the state several times a year, as well as individual fire department training on an as needed by request basis. Through the Wildfire Control Act, NFS is also responsible for Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) operations. The planes are typically managed from mid-July through mid-September and are extended as needed. Although some activities throughout the state have been put on hold thanks to COVID-19, the duties of the NFS fire team are considered essential and operations have not been impacted much. Even in these uncertain times we can all rest assured knowing our state will be in good hands this fire season.
Claire Shield is with the Nebraska Forest Service
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.