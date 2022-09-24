The 505 Building: Making a Comeback

The Grand Dame of Main Street has been given a new lease on life.

When the Downtown Revitalization Plan was presented in 2012, the primary focus was on preserving and renovating Historic Downtown Fremont. One of the buildings included in this plan is at 505 N. Main St.

“The GFDC Board was attracted to this project for a variety of reasons,” said Megan Skiles, president of the Greater Fremont Development Council. “One, because it helps to address the deficit of housing available in our community. Our 2020 housing study estimated the county needed approximately 1,500 additional housing units to have a healthy inventory.”

Skiles believes the renovations not only help to resolve the issues regarding the housing shortage, but are also providing a different kind of inventory in Fremont for individuals wanting to live in an urban setting.

“Having diverse housing options helps us attract and retain talent,” she said. “Additionally, the 505 Building has a key location in our downtown. Reactivation of the property would allow for more density and foot traffic in our downtown area businesses.”

Skiles recognizes the vital role that Main Street plays in a city’s identity and added that GFDC is very eager to see the building become an attractive asset to the Fremont community again.

Ryan Durant, president of RMD Realty Group LLC, recalled how this project started.

“There were plans to put in a brewery downtown in late 2018,” he said. “Garry Clark, who at that time was the executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, said we needed to look at the 505 Building and shared some contact info as it wasn’t currently for sale.”

Durant said he was able to get the building under contract and closed on it with the help of the GFDC loan in November 2019.

“We then worked in 2020 on getting the Historic Tax Credits approved with the State Historical Preservation Office,” he said.

The following year, Durant saw the cost of materials and labor for construction impacted by COVID-19.

“It took some time to work with our general contractor, Lund Ross, to get the budget in order,” he said, “but we still had a gap.”

The next step was to approach the City of Fremont and get LB840 funds awarded to move the project forward. Durant said it wasn’t until mid-2021 that his team closed with the construction loan.

Once financing was established, he and his crew were faced with the challenge of preserving as much of the original structure while bringing the building up to code.

“We had to add another set of egress stairs,” he said. “We also had to preserve the original look of the former egress stairs in the alley by keeping a door there.”

The elevator shaft needed to be enlarged to allow for the contemporary cabs, and a sprinkler system had to be installed. Another challenge Durant and his crew were faced with was the installation of another fire escape.

“Bob Missel was a big help to us,” Durant said. “He allowed an easement onto his property next door so we could put in a fire escape that met current fire code regulations.”

The property next door was the location of Sampter’s Clothing Store, which Missel’s grandfather opened in 1925.

“I bought it from him in 1984,” Missel said.

Once plans got underway to renovate the 505 Building, he provided Durant with photos and information on the structure.

“I am so pleased to see the 505 renovations nearing completion,” Missel said. “Throughout my years serving on boards dedicated to Downtown Fremont, the 505 has always been recognized as a significant anchor on Main Street. To see it come back to life is a big win for Downtown, the City of Fremont, and Dodge County.”

Taking a historic building and modernizing it to meet today’s codes brings its own set of challenges. Durant and his crew saw a definite plus side to one of them.

“There’s 2 feet of concrete between the floors,” he said. “Nobody will be complaining about noisy neighbors.”

Originally, the upper floors were occupied by various businesses. Now they contain apartment rental units.

Residents of Lofts at 505 will enjoy the building’s historic charm coupled with modern amenities, including washers and dryers, and an up-to-date security system, he said.

“We’ve got a nice mix of tenants so far,” Durant said. “Retirees, young professionals, and college students have signed leases.”

One couple originally from Fremont has lived in Texas for many years. Durant said they’re looking forward to coming back and making Lofts at 505 their second home.

A variety of floor plans are available. For information regarding rental rates, call 402-704-2069 or email lofts505@accesscommercial.com.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.