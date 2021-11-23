 Skip to main content
The Banquet will not be serving meals on Nov. 25

Local News

There will not be a meal served Thursday, Nov. 25, by The Banquet at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

The meal ministry will resume from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

