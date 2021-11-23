The Banquet will not be serving meals on Nov. 25

There will not be a meal served Thursday, Nov. 25, by The Banquet at First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
The meal ministry will resume from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
