Sam Ferguson combines music, comedy and audience participation with Husker flare.
And area residents can enjoy all three during “The Big Red Sam Show,” starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.
Tickets are $20 each. They are available at www.fremontoperahouse.org or by stopping by Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
Ferguson, who lives in Loup City, plays his red piano and sings popular music – rock, pop and country.
“What’s a little different about my show from other piano shows is I also have some Nebraska-specific material that I’ve written, which is also lively and fun,” he said.
During the show, people will be able to sing along.
“I take requests,” he said. “I don’t play them all, but if they fit the mood then I’ll give them a go.”
Ferguson has performed at the official tailgate parties for Husker road games. He also played for a Team Jack Foundation fundraiser a couple of years ago. Team Jack’s namesake is Jack Hoffman whose parents, Andy and Bri, founded the organization to raise money for pediatric brain cancer.
Ferguson owns the company, Fun Pianos, and travels the state and country.
You have free articles remaining.
He said it was by accident that he wrote a few Nebraska songs, which he put in “The Fun Piano Show.”
One thing led to another the “The Big Red Sam Show” came about. This show has more of a sit-around-the-piano feel than the other, he said.
Ferguson believes attendees will enjoy the show. Those who don’t go may face disappointment.
“They’ll wish they did (attend) when they hear about the good time that everyone who was there had,” he said.
Ferguson also brings a Big Red piano to the shows. The piano is signed at each show.
“It’s got signatures from all across Nebraska on it and other places as well,” he said. “The Big Red Piano is definitely a feature of this show.”
Lee Meyer, opera house president, also believes the audience will enjoy the show.
“It’s something different than anything that’s happened in Fremont and it will certainly be a lot of fun,” Meyer said.
The Fremont Opera House, formerly the Love Opera House held its grand opening performance the evening of Dec. 14, 1888. In 1975, the Opera House became the first building in Fremont to join the National Registry of Historic Places.