The Bridge begins annual Festival of Hope

The Bridge is giving shoppers the opportunity to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault while purchasing holiday gifts and decorations at The Bridge’s annual Festival of Hope.

The event, which will be held online this year, began on Wednesday and will run through Dec. 6

Among the many items in the online auction, which can be accessed at https://qtego.net/qlink/thebridge, include:

A one-week getaway at a cabin in Estes Park

Rounds of golf at many local golf courses

Season tickets to Creighton basketball, soccer and volleyball.

A number of decorated trees, wreaths, and centerpieces.

Tickets for the Durham Museum in Omaha.

One family admission pass donated by the Omaha Children's Museum.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward supporting direct services at The Bridge.

“We wanted to make it easier for supporters in all five of our counties to do some holiday shopping while helping build violence-free communities," Executive Director Suzanne Smith said in a press release.

