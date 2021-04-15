The Bridge has Denim Days fundraiser

In its decision, the court stated that “It is common knowledge … that jeans cannot even be partly removed without effective help of the person wearing them … and it is impossible if the victim is struggling with all of her might.”

This sparked worldwide outcry from those who understand coercion, threats and violence go along with the act of rape.

Women in the Italian Legislature and in other offices wore jeans as a sign of solidarity with the victim and to protest the court’s decision.

Those wishing to participate in the fundraiser or wanting more information about it or The Bridge may call 402-721-4340. More information about The Bridge also can be found at: http://www.bridgefromviolence.com.

Anyone who’s feeling threatened, abused or scared may call the 24-hour (toll free) crisis line at (888) 721-4340.

Advocates are available for victims and anyone calling on their behalf to provide crisis intervention, safety planning, information and referrals to other agencies. Assistance is available in English and Spanish.

