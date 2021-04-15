The Bridge has Denim Days fundraiser

It’s a chance to draw attention to a cause and get to wear jeans to work at the same time.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and The Bridge is hosting a fundraiser.
This fundraiser is called, “April Denim Days.”
The Bridge is a nonprofit agency, formerly known as the Crisis Center.
Based in Fremont, it serves victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Burt and Cuming counties.
Last month, the agency had a 46% increase in new clients seeking help for domestic violence and sexual assault, and a 38% increase in crisis calls.
Businesses, schools and organizations can help The Bridge serve clients by participating in Denim Days.
During Denim Days, people at these places pay for the opportunity to wear jeans on Fridays — or any other designated day of the week — in April for a donation of $2 to $25 per individual.
Those donations then go to The Bridge.
Denim Days began in 1990 as part of an international protest against an Italian Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a rape conviction because the victim was wearing jeans.
The court dismissed charges on a 45-year-old suspect, because his 18-year-old victim was wearing jeans at the time of the attack.
In its decision, the court stated that “It is common knowledge … that jeans cannot even be partly removed without effective help of the person wearing them … and it is impossible if the victim is struggling with all of her might.”
This sparked worldwide outcry from those who understand coercion, threats and violence go along with the act of rape.
Women in the Italian Legislature and in other offices wore jeans as a sign of solidarity with the victim and to protest the court’s decision.
Those wishing to participate in the fundraiser or wanting more information about it or The Bridge may call 402-721-4340. More information about The Bridge also can be found at: http://www.bridgefromviolence.com.
Anyone who’s feeling threatened, abused or scared may call the 24-hour (toll free) crisis line at (888) 721-4340.
Advocates are available for victims and anyone calling on their behalf to provide crisis intervention, safety planning, information and referrals to other agencies. Assistance is available in English and Spanish.