Local News

The Bridge is hosting its annual Festival of Hope.

From now through Dec. 8, the public can help support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault while purchasing holiday gifts and decorations.

Selected items, including decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces and much more, will be on display at Abe Krasne Home Furnishings Store in downtown Fremont.

For the first time, the event will be online.

Among the many items in the online auction, which can be accessed at https://qtego.net/qlink/thebridge, are a one-week getaway at a cabin in Estes Park, a custom-crafted rocking chair valued at $5,000, and season tickets to Creighton baseball at TD Ameritrade Park.

