The Bridge: Isolation can make domestic violence worse

“We are concerned about the impact of self-quarantine and isolation,” Smith said. “We know that isolation is a strong tactic used by individuals who use abuse to control their partners.”

Smith pointed out the psychological factors involved.

“When your abuser is the only person you are having contact with and they are telling you that you are worthless, everything is your fault and you deserve every bit of abuse that is happening to you, then you start to believe it,” Smith said. “That is what the abuser wants. They want you to doubt yourself, to doubt your value. It makes you vulnerable and depressed.”

Smith encourages people to seek help.

“The Bridge will continue to provide 24-hour crisis intervention services and that will not change,” Smith said. “We know this is a very stressful time for our community and we will be here for them.”

To ensure everyone’s health and safety, the agency will provide as many of its services as possible through phone contact.

Advocates can be reached through the 24-hour crisis line at 402-727-7777 or 1-888-721-4340.

Linda Schlapfer, outreach coordinator for The Bridge, offered these reminders: