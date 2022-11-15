The Bridge plans online holiday fundraiser

Mattiah Keenan carefully arranged delicate paper trees on the wooden wall hanging.

The festive decoration is one of many expected to be part of an online auction designed to raise funds for a nonprofit agency that helps survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Again this year, The Bridge will host the Festival of Hope, which gives community members a chance to bid on and win holiday items.

“It’s a fun way to get your holiday shopping done and it’s a great cause to support,” said Keenan, office outreach coordinator.

This marks the 19th year for the event, which runs from Nov. 23-Dec. 4.

All proceeds will be used to help The Bridge provide direct services, such as emergency shelter, food, gas gift cards or a bus ticket to help someone who wants to leave town to stay with family or friends.

Between 50 and 60 items will be available in the online auction. Items include: tickets to a Nebraska men’s basketball game; rounds of golf at many local golf courses; a family pass to the Henry Doorly Zoo; gift certificates/cards to local restaurants and stores; gift baskets; tickets to area museums and theaters; decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces and other holiday items.

Examples of local and area-based items include: a $20 gift certificate to Wine Experience and $30 gift certificate to Crush Pizza, both in downtown Fremont; a gift certificate to Bliss Spa in West Point; two general admission tickets to Fun-Plex Waterpark and Rides and two $15 gift cards to the Amazing Pizza Machine, both in Omaha.

This year, craft items will be on display at Krasne’s Home Furnishings, 450 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont. Shoppers can look at the items and then bid.

“We’re hoping that now that the items are going to be downtown again that a lot of people will be happy,” Keenan said.

Due to COVID during the past two years, bidders weren’t able to look at the items in person.

Krasne’s hours are: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Shoppers place bids for items online at qtego.net/qlink/thebridge.

Next to items displayed at Krasne’s will be a QR code which people can scan with their phones and it will pull up the Qtego website on which they can place bids.

Those who win an item will receive an email and can call The Bridge at 402-721-4340 and make arrangements to pick it up.

“We wanted to make it easier for supporters in all five of our counties to do some holiday shopping while helping build violence-free communities,” said Suzanne Smith, executive director for The Bridge.

The Bridge’s mission is to provide services for individuals and families who experience domestic abuse, dating violence and sexual assault in Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Burt and Cuming counties.

It is the only domestic violence/sexual assault program serving this area.

The Bridge’s main office in Fremont and its outreach office in Blair offer emergency confidential shelter, a 24-hour crisis line (1-888-721-4340), support and education groups and youth prevention programming.

From July 2021 to June 2022, The Bridge has responded to 3,067 calls for help via its 24-hour crisis line and worked with 581 individuals with 617 children.

During the last school year, community educator Stacey Lichtenberg provided 590 youth prevention presentations in 99 different classrooms.

Community event sponsors such as Methodist Fremont Health and Pinnacle Bank help make the Festival of Hope possible.

For more information, contact Keenan at mattiahk@bridgefromviolence.com or 402-721-4340.