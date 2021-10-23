The Bridge Sponsors Domestic Violence Vigil at Midland

Kylie Cordes knows domestic violence has increased dramatically in the community during the pandemic.

Cordes is president of The Bridge, an agency that helps families and individuals in a five-county area.

On Thursday night, The Bridge hosted its 22nd Annual Candlelight Vigil on the Midland University campus in Fremont.

Those attending heard stark statistics, but also learned about efforts The Bridge is making to help stop violence along with a survivor’s tender story.

Cordes told how COVID-19 has caused increases in domestic violence situations.

“The pandemic increased our isolation, and because of that, violence soared,” said Cordes, president of The Bridge’s board of directors.

Cordes said during the past year The Bridge’s crisis line has received 3,400 calls for help, provided crisis support and intervention for 729 people and 661 children, and volunteers with The Bridge have given almost 10,000 hours of work for the organization.

The Bridge serves people in Dodge, Washington, Burt, Cuming and Saunders counties and is the only domestic violence/sexual assault program in this area.

“I am continually amazed by our staff, but this is hard work,” Cordes said.

Corders provided other domestic violence statistics which include:

One in four women and one in nine men have or will experience severe intimate partner violence;

One in 15 children are exposed to severe partner violence;

In the United States, 20 people experience partner violence every minute which equals up to 20 million victims of abuse per year.

Stacey Lichtenberg, community education coordinator for The Bridge, talked about the strong correlation between bullying, teen-dating violence and domestic violence.

“The main feature in all of these social problems is that there exists the misuse of power, control and intimidation to gain control over another person. It’s all about access and so if we limit access, we can stop many of the problems going on,” Lichtenberg said.

Lichtenberg discussed some of the educational exercises she conducts in classrooms to teach people about stepping up for others and speaking when they see something wrong.

A woman, whose named was undisclosed, talked about the physical and mental impact her abuser had on her and her children. Specific details have been left out to protect their privacy.

Many in the audience were seen tearing up during her speech.

She then talked directly to the audience, specifically to three main groups—those currently experiencing domestic violence; the family and friends of those being abused; and those who have moved forward.

The woman talked about each of those groups in reference to herself, and what she thought throughout her process.

“I forgive myself from doing what I needed to do to get the next day, and I love the woman I’ve become,” she said.

The Fremont Middle School Choir sang before the vigil’s first speaker and after the last one. The last song was “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol.

In an almost theatrical manner during the song, audience members began to “light” their candles. Being an inside event, the candles were purple glow sticks, with purple being the color of domestic violence awareness.

The event concluded with closing remarks from The Bridge staff thanking everyone for attending, with many in the audience staying and sitting quietly for minutes after being told the event was over, in a moment of empathy, fellowship and community.

This thought was echoed by Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge.

“It’s always a moving event to see someone talk about their experience and watch people listen. It really does feel like a community,” Smith said.

For more information about The Bridge, support or donation, go to www.bridgefromviolence.com or call their 24 hour crisis hotline at 888-721-4340.

