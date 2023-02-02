The British are returning to Fremont.

Last March, a band called “The BRITS” performed at the Eagles Club.

Now, the band — which plays tunes reminiscent of an earlier era — is planning another appearance.

The public is invited to the event from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the upstairs ballroom of the club, 649 N. Main St. There is an $8 cover charge. Dinner is available from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fremonter Lou Rose, who plays bass and provides vocals, said combos and garage bands were just beginning to form in the early 1960s.

“With the explosion of The Beatles and the British Invasion, bands recreated the music in teen clubs, schools and venues all over the country,” he said in a news release.

By definition, the term, “British Invasion,” describes a musical movement of British rock-and-roll groups.

And although the British may have invaded the United States with military power and war centuries earlier, this second “invasion” brought a musical style widely welcomed — especially by young Americans.

The BRITS is comprised of musicians who played this music in the 1960s and ’70s and who’ve continued to pay tribute to that music for decades, Rose said. It formed in 2012 with the idea of recreating the music of the British Invasion.

“Songs of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s are done with attention to detail with instruments and vocals,” he said in the news release.

The band plays the music of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Dave Clark Five, The Kinks and many others.

Members of The Brits are: Bob Ford — the band’s founder — on keyboards and vocals; Joe Buda on guitar and vocals; Terry Brennen on guitar and vocals, Dan Gillpatrick on drums and vocals; and Rose.

“We know that we have a pretty good following and a lot of people enjoy that older music,” Rose said. “Preserving that music and playing it for people to enjoy is our goal.”