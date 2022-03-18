'The Brits' to play Saturday in Eagles Club

The British are coming to Fremont.

Actually, nobody in the band, “The Brits,” was born in England, but the band plays tunes which reflect a style of music that became wildly popular in the United State years ago.

On Saturday, The Brits will perform from 7-10 p.m. in the Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Cost is a $5 cover charge per person and dinner will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Music will be played in the upstairs ballroom.

Lou Rose, of Fremont, who plays bass and provides vocals, said combos and garage bands were just starting to take shape in 1963.

“With the explosion of The Beatles and the British Invasion, bands recreated the music in teen clubs, schools and venues all over the country,” he said in a prepared statement.

By definition, the term, “British Invasion,” describes a musical movement of British rock-and-roll groups.

And while the British may have invaded the United States with military power and war centuries earlier, this second “invasion” brought a musical style widely welcomed – especially by young Americans.

Members of The Brits are: Bob Ford on keyboards and vocals; Joe Buda on guitar and vocals; Terry Brennen on guitar and vocals, Dan Gillpatrick on drums and vocals; and Rose.

Rose, who lives in Fremont, said all the guys in the band have been playing since the early 1960s.

When Buda founded the band in 2012, he wanted to do something that was unique.

“So he decided to do strictly British Invasion music,” Rose told the Fremont Tribune. “The criteria for the music that we play is — It had to be a hit, it has to be danceable and it has to be English.”

Rose said the band pays tribute to the music of that earlier era.

“We have a little motto in the band. We say we play music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, while in our 70s and, hopefully, our 80s,” Rose said.

The band plays the music of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Dave Clark Five, The Kinks and many others.

Songs are performed with attention to detail with instruments and vocals.

“We know that we have a pretty good following and a lot of people enjoy that older music,” Rose said, adding, “Preserving that music and playing it for people to enjoy is our goal.”

