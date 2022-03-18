 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

'The Brits' to play Saturday in Eagles Club

  • 0

The British are coming to Fremont.

Actually, nobody in the band, “The Brits,” was born in England, but the band plays tunes which reflect a style of music that became wildly popular in the United State years ago.

On Saturday, The Brits will perform from 7-10 p.m. in the Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Cost is a $5 cover charge per person and dinner will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Music will be played in the upstairs ballroom.

Lou Rose, of Fremont, who plays bass and provides vocals, said combos and garage bands were just starting to take shape in 1963.

“With the explosion of The Beatles and the British Invasion, bands recreated the music in teen clubs, schools and venues all over the country,” he said in a prepared statement.

By definition, the term, “British Invasion,” describes a musical movement of British rock-and-roll groups.

People are also reading…

And while the British may have invaded the United States with military power and war centuries earlier, this second “invasion” brought a musical style widely welcomed – especially by young Americans.

Members of The Brits are: Bob Ford on keyboards and vocals; Joe Buda on guitar and vocals; Terry Brennen on guitar and vocals, Dan Gillpatrick on drums and vocals; and Rose.

Rose, who lives in Fremont, said all the guys in the band have been playing since the early 1960s.

When Buda founded the band in 2012, he wanted to do something that was unique.

“So he decided to do strictly British Invasion music,” Rose told the Fremont Tribune. “The criteria for the music that we play is — It had to be a hit, it has to be danceable and it has to be English.”

Rose said the band pays tribute to the music of that earlier era.

“We have a little motto in the band. We say we play music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, while in our 70s and, hopefully, our 80s,” Rose said.

The band plays the music of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Dave Clark Five, The Kinks and many others.

Songs are performed with attention to detail with instruments and vocals.

“We know that we have a pretty good following and a lot of people enjoy that older music,” Rose said, adding, “Preserving that music and playing it for people to enjoy is our goal.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Sasse stresses need to arm Ukraine

Sasse stresses need to arm Ukraine

Long before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea for help to the U.S. Congress, Ben Sasse, a U.S. senator from Neb…

Watch Now: Related Video

Time-lapse video shows slow-moving landslide in Alaska national park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News