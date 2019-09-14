Lori Dahl and Deb Johnson first met around five years go while both working part time at Sampter’s.
Dahl, a salesperson who had owned a bakery, and Johnson, a stay-at-home artist, had vastly different backgrounds, but ended up working together for a friend’s bridal shower.
“She decorated the whole shower and I did the food,” Dahl said. “And we came away at the end of that going, ‘We should do this as a thing. This could be something.’”
“We work well together,” Johnson added.
That “something” came together when the two formed a party-planning business, The Divas in the Details, in June 2017.
In January 2019, Dahl and Johnson bought the Castle on Main at 116 N. Main St. After spending the year rehabbing the building, the two held the center’s soft opening July 15 with a 70-person luncheon before its ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 27.
The space can accommodate 100 to 110 seated guests for a meal, and 150 guests for a stand-up reception. It features a salon area for a smaller setting and a sound system and television.
Events held at the center so far range from bridal showers to luncheons to chamber meetings. Dahl said the space is customized for each person who makes a reservation.
The center also features a commercial restaurant and bar seating, which was built by Johnson’s brother-in-law in Iowa.
“Our last thing to finish is our actual cocktail bar, and we’re plumbed for the wet bar and a movable bar to go here as well,” Dahl said.
The original building was built in 1910 and has seen multiple purposes within its walls, including a bottling company, car dealer, gas station, and most recently, an auto repair shop. One of the three bathrooms pays homage to this background with a car theme and license plates lining the ceiling.
Dahl said work on the building was put on hold due to flooding in the state last March.
“Our heating and cooling tube was completed in Arlington the day before the flood, but there was no way to get to us for ages,” she said. “So we lost a few weeks there.”
Johnson, whose art is installed throughout the center, said although Dahl had more experience with business, she was more experienced in wedding coordinator, event planning and decor.
“That all kind of played into all of this, and at the same time, I was part of the Art Association and did a showing there,” she said. “So I was just building my reputation as an artist and event planner.”
Dahl describes herself as a “foodie” and has studied mixology. Food is an integral part of their campaign, along with Johnson’s signage.
“That was a great way for us to mesh, was for her to communicate my vision and me to make sure we had something tasty when people got to see our stuff,” she said.
As for the future, Dahl and Johnson still plan to cater outside the Castle on Main and have reservations set for 2020, mostly for graduation weekend.
But for Dahl, she said she just wants to give people a “hell of a good time” with the new venue, which the two said gives people an option they didn’t have before.
“We’re not in competition with the big wedding venues,” Johnson said. “We’re kind of in the little niche where the smaller parties have a place to go.”
Those interested in making a reservation at the Castle on Main can visit the Divas in the Details’ Facebook page or call 402-720-6471 or 402-720-2737.