The Digg Site announces their 2022 Film Series

The Digg Site Productions of Fremont has announced its 2022 Film Series.

This comes in partnership with Fremont Theaters and will showcase classic films on the second Monday night of every month.

The first showing will be “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Fremont Theaters, 866 E 23rd St. Admission is a $5 donation.

Kyle Cruz, president of the board of directors for The Digg Site, explained the organization’s goals and what to expect in the months to come.

“Our whole goal at the Digg Site is to foster a film-loving community in Fremont and what better way to do that than to offer these shows everyone can enjoy together,” he said. “This is a new thing. We just had our first showing with the Fremont theater last month, but this is new.”

The event will be used to benefit renovations in the downtown Empress Theatre, but Cruz said this isn’t The Digg Site’s primary purpose.

“My film study classes in college were all about studying and appreciating films. I wanted to apply what I learned there and apply it here,” he said.

Cruz also worked at Fremont Theaters at Fremont Mall when it was the Mainstreet Theater.

“So it’s cool to go full circle and work with them and produce something fun,” Cruz said.

One added benefit The Digg Site plans to provide is an experience like no other — to let movie-goers view some fan favorite films on the big screens.

“Personally, we at The Digg Site kick around ideas on what we should show — what we think would be fun or interesting to see at a theater,” he said. “Some of the movies we’ll be showing are going to look great, too, like ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ I’ve never seen that movie in a theater so I’m looking forward to sharing that experience with people.”

Dana Reeves, executive director at The Digg Site, also talked about what they plan to show in the future.

“Some of the movies will be older movies, some will be done by Nebraska filmmakers, some will be generational classics like ‘The Breakfast Club’ or ‘Jaws,’” she said. “We just want people to get familiar with The Digg Site and get people to see films on the big screen that they haven’t seen on the big screen before.”

Cruz believes participants will enjoy the movies.

“It will be a fun time,” Cruz said. “Obviously, the world can be very depressing at times so we are looking at having these fun events, having people come out and appreciate films and each other’s company. There is nothing better than seeing a movie in the theater in my opinion.”

