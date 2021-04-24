The Digg Site Productions has big plans for The Empress Theater

Richard Roeder remembers the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated a little differently than most people.

At the time, Roeder was a projectionist at The Empress Theater in downtown Fremont. Roeder was set to go to the theater when he learned the American President had been shot.

“When I got here, I decided to go into the projection room, tap into the radio and put that radio news broadcast on the speakers in the theater,” Roeder said. “Believe it or not, after about 10 minutes of that, the people who were here to go to the movie complained and I had to turn that off.”

They just wanted to see the movie.

That was in 1963.

Decades later, Roeder was at the theater again. This time, the Fremont man was standing outside the building at 419 N. Main St., playing a piano while guests meandered inside for a private event.

For years, the building has housed various businesses.

Now, The Digg Site Productions in Fremont is raising funds to buy the building from owner Curt Goracke as a home base for its work with plans to restore it, said Dana Reeves, chief executive officer and executive director.