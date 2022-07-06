 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Durham Museum seeks submissions for its official Christmas tree

Durham museum tree

The Durham Museum is searching for the official tree for its annual Christmas at Union Station celebration. Residents wishing to donate an evergreen tree are encouraged to contact The Durham at 402-444-5071, before Aug. 12, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo

The Durham Museum is searching for the official tree for its annual Christmas at Union Station celebration.

Every year The Durham receives submissions from Omaha area residents requesting their evergreen tree be selected as the official tree for Christmas at Union Station. Residents wishing to donate an evergreen tree are encouraged to contact The Durham at 402-444-5071, before Aug. 12, 2022. Criteria needed for a tree to be selected the official tree for Christmas at Union Station:

  • Over 40 feet tall
  • Have a single, straight trunk
  • Have a uniform shape and no bare spots
  • Be in a location where it can be safely removed

This year’s tree will be harvested on Nov. 14 by Union Pacific and then decorated by David M. Mangelsen’s in preparation of the Christmas at Union Station festivities. Christmas at Union Station is presented by First National Bank.

