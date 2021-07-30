The Fur Shack planning fundraiser event in aftermath of fire

A month after a fire at the Parkview Center shopping mall destroyed the business’ home, the Fur Shack is ready to come back.
The do-it-yourself dog wash, owned by Deb Newill and Tricia Homan, was only open for less than three weeks before a fire on June 20 damaged almost a dozen businesses at the mall.
Now with plans to return to the building, the Fur Shack will have a fundraiser event for its reopening 7 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 13 at Tin Lizzy Tavern, located at 1682 E. 23rd St.
“We just felt like this was the best option to come together as a community, and Tin Lizzy was awesome in offering to have it at their location,” Homan said. “And several of us just started working together and the event just became real.”
The event will feature live music from Omaha band Happy Endings, which will play music from the 1980s, ‘90s and ‘00s.
“We’ll be having silent auctions, a food truck, a split-the-pot and different raffles throughout the night,” Homan said. “We also had a VIP table that was just sold that offered front-row seating to the band, a tent for shade and kind of a fun opportunity for a group of people to have a VIP evening.”
With Homan and Newill taking a break after the fire, Homan said they were “blown away” by members of the community who reached out in support and asked how they could help the business.
“It was just very humbling, and we were such in a fog with the whole thing,” she said. “And then all these people reaching out just made us feel better, that we needed to move forward and continue on and look for a new space for the business.”
Homan said the Fur Shack is planning on moving into the old location for The Parlor, a hair salon that closed soon after the fire.
“We plan to move into their spot, same building,” she said. “The building has not been released to get the power back on and for us to start working in there.”
With the Fur Shack getting back on its feet, Homan said she was thankful for the fundraiser’s sponsors and encouraged the public to come out to the event.
“It’s going to be a great time, and kids are welcome,” she said. “It’s a great way to end the summer also and should be a lot of fun.”