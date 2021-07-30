The Fur Shack planning fundraiser event in aftermath of fire

A month after a fire at the Parkview Center shopping mall destroyed the business’ home, the Fur Shack is ready to come back.

The do-it-yourself dog wash, owned by Deb Newill and Tricia Homan, was only open for less than three weeks before a fire on June 20 damaged almost a dozen businesses at the mall.

Now with plans to return to the building, the Fur Shack will have a fundraiser event for its reopening 7 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 13 at Tin Lizzy Tavern, located at 1682 E. 23rd St.

“We just felt like this was the best option to come together as a community, and Tin Lizzy was awesome in offering to have it at their location,” Homan said. “And several of us just started working together and the event just became real.”

The event will feature live music from Omaha band Happy Endings, which will play music from the 1980s, ‘90s and ‘00s.

“We’ll be having silent auctions, a food truck, a split-the-pot and different raffles throughout the night,” Homan said. “We also had a VIP table that was just sold that offered front-row seating to the band, a tent for shade and kind of a fun opportunity for a group of people to have a VIP evening.”

