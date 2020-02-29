The Home Company works to build dreams

Vogtman said the company is efficient and gets homes built on time at a competitive price.

“We have the homes done when we say we’re going to have them done to the quality that people expect,” he said.

Standard features offered in the homes typically are upgrades for many other builders.

Herbolsheimer also said The Home Company has its own design center so people can customize their homes, which can feature a variety of cabinet styles and colors.

The Home Company has 13 employees in Omaha along with Hubbell’s support staff in Des Moines.

“In Omaha, people see us as a great value,” Vogtman said. “People like the fact that the builder has hometown ties. All of us at the Omaha company are from the area. The founders of the company still work there.”

Although company builds homes from Bellevue to Bennington, this is the company’s first reach out to the Fremont market.

“We’re the new kids on the block in Fremont, and we’re excited about it,” Vogtman said.

Future plans include building some single family — ranch style and two-story — homes in the $250,000 to $450,000 range.