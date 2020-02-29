The Home Company works to build dreams

Dave Vogtman and Chad Herbolsheimer know that home construction goes beyond walls and plumbing.
“It’s about building people’s dreams,” said Herbolsheimer, sales manager of The Home Company.
Many dreams are on the way to fulfillment as the Home Company constructs 14 brownstone townhomes in the new Gallery 23 East development. The townhomes will be ready by March 31.
During the next three years, the company plans to build a total of 92 brownstones. Plans also include building single-family homes.
A model townhome at 2264 Aaron Way will sbe open to the public for viewing from 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
In March 2019, The Home Company broke ground for the first brownstones, which offer complete exterior maintenance, which means no lawn mowing or snow removal for the residents.
Green spaces between the homes will have a community feel and offer areas where people can interact, said Vogtman, general manager of The Home Company.
Hubbell Realty Company has been building these types of townhomes in Des Moines, Iowa, for years. Hubbell acquired The Home Company in December 2018 and together, they saw a large void in Omaha, Fremont and the surrounding area for what’s called “The Missing Middle.”
“There are apartments and expensive homes, but there’s nothing in the middle for people, price point-wise,” Vogtman said.
The brownstones will provide people living in apartments an opportunity to own a home at an affordable price and build equity.
There are two plans, the first of which is the Rockwell Plan at $180,000. It features a 1,470-square-foot brownstone in two- and three-bedroom layouts. The two-bedroom layout has two master suites.
In addition, the plan includes two-and-a-half bathrooms, a two-car attached garage with and optional quartz countertops.
The main floor of the two-story townhome features a main living area, kitchen and dinette, storage and a half bath. Two or three bedrooms, the other two bathrooms and the laundry room are upstairs.
The Reilly Plan, which starts at $190,000, consists of 1,631 square feet and could include two or three bedrooms. This plan mirrors the Rockwell Plan, except it’s larger.
The homes can work well for parents wanting to buy a place where their college students can live or millennials seeking to purchase their first home.
Many single-parent households who don’t want the exterior maintenance can find this a good choice, as can single professionals.
RTG Medical, a veteran-owned medical staff company that has experienced tremendous growth, plans to open a new state-of-the-art headquarters at Gallery 23 East.
For associates from RTG Medical, the townhomes could be a perfect fit, Vogtman said. Retirees also might find the townhomes to be fine fit as well.
Townhome buyers can enjoy other benefits, which include close proximity to various locations.
For one, the townhomes, arranged as three- or four-plexes, are not far from Peace Lutheran Church, Applebee’s, Johnson Park and Fremont Middle School.
They’re also not far from U.S. Highway 275, which can mean easy transportation from Fremont to Omaha.
The neighborhood will have a commercial district, which could include businesses such as a dry cleaners and a restaurant.
It will also feature a 14-acre lake that can provide opportunities for kayaking, paddle boating and fishing. People can live, work and play in this neighborhood, Vogtman said.
Since late 2011, The Home Company has built 700 homes in Omaha and is the fifth largest builder in the city.
“We typically build in Omaha in the $250,000 to $450,000 price range, but Fremont is our introduction for this product,” Vogtman said, adding that these townhomes will be built in Omaha as well.
Vogtman said the company is efficient and gets homes built on time at a competitive price.
“We have the homes done when we say we’re going to have them done to the quality that people expect,” he said.
Standard features offered in the homes typically are upgrades for many other builders.
Herbolsheimer also said The Home Company has its own design center so people can customize their homes, which can feature a variety of cabinet styles and colors.
The Home Company has 13 employees in Omaha along with Hubbell’s support staff in Des Moines.
“In Omaha, people see us as a great value,” Vogtman said. “People like the fact that the builder has hometown ties. All of us at the Omaha company are from the area. The founders of the company still work there.”
Although company builds homes from Bellevue to Bennington, this is the company’s first reach out to the Fremont market.
“We’re the new kids on the block in Fremont, and we’re excited about it,” Vogtman said.
Future plans include building some single family — ranch style and two-story — homes in the $250,000 to $450,000 range.
“But this is our focus right now,” Vogtman said of the brownstones.
Vogtman noted that the company purchases all of its lumber from Christensen Lumber, a longstanding member of the Fremont community.
“So we have a lot of Fremont ties,” he said.
Vogtman, who has been in homebuilding for more than 20 years, said he enjoys what he sees.
“What you see now are houses, but you drive by a couple of years later and you see people interacting — who weren’t friends prior to that — but who are now friends and neighbors and they’re in community,” he said. “You see children playing together. They go from becoming houses to homes.”
Herbolsheimer said he is enthusiastic about the project as well, to make those dreams come true.
“What’s exciting about this opportunity is it’s a new market for us with a new product that we’re hoping will allow people who maybe thought home ownership wasn’t quite attainable — because of the cost of homes right now — at a price point that maybe does fit their budget,” he said.