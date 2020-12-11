'The last two or three days have been a lot different for me' — Former Mayor Scott Getzschman reflects on 15-year political career

For the first time in 15 years, former Mayor Scott Getzschman can focus on life as a private citizen.
That means more time to focus on his business, family and himself after years representing the city of Fremont in public office.
It also means that Getzschman will finally have some time to enjoy his family's home on Lake Timberwood, outside Ames.
"We've had a lake home in Ames, Nebraska at Lake Timberwood and we love that home, but we also knew we had to have a home in town," Getzschman said in an interview with the Tribune. "So right now is the first time in 10 years that I'm finally enjoying one home again. It's kind of exciting."
Getzschman's political career began in 2005, when he was appointed to fill the remainder of former Fremont City Councilmember Patti Emanuel-Vaughan's term.
Getzschman said he was heavily involved in the community prior to his appointment, chairing multiple boards in the city, including the Fremont Family YMCA and United Way boards.
"I wanted to give back, so that's really why I began to serve on city council," he said.
Fast forward five years, Getzschman became council president, filling the role previously occupied by former Councilmember Gary Bolton.
Bolton announced his decision to resign three days after council voted in favor of Ordinance 5161, a controversial housing bill that made it illegal for businesses and landlords to rent property to illegal immigrants.
"It was very contentious at that time and he made the decision to step down," Getzschman said. "So, I became city council president."
That same year, Getzschman said the health of longtime mayor Skip Edwards began to deteriorate. He said there were discussions about Getzschman's role moving forward, but he said he wasn't even planning on running for re-election for his council seat.
"I had actually run for the Metro board and lost by about 25-30 votes, but I believe it was God's plan for me to lose that so I would be available to serve out the remainder of Mayor Edwards' term when he resigned that November," he said.
Getzschman said he always had a strong relationship with Edwards, but even as the former mayor was handing more responsibilities down to Getzschman, he didn't realize that he was being groomed to be the city's next mayor.
When Getzschman was appointed to serve out the remainder of Edward's term in November 2010, he said he was hit quickly with challenges that didn't slow down for the next decade.
Not only did Edwards resign, but Fremont's then-city attorney and former city administrator resigned almost immediately.
"We were in search of a city attorney, but we actually had to come up, at that point in time, with a new city administrator," he said. "So things started out pretty hectic and they never quit. They never slowed down."
Growth and development have been important markers for success for Getzschman throughout his 10-year tenure as mayor. He said the blueprint for the city's growth during the past decade was laid out in its 2012 Comprehensive Plan.
"We put a lot of things in place that would spur development and growth," he said. "A lot of that had to do with redevelopment plans and had to do with properties. We just were preparing for this growth spurt."
2015 marked the beginnings of discussions with Lincoln Premium Poultry, which eventually brought along an additional 1,000 jobs for the Fremont community after the plant opened in 2019.
"So, when we're in the heat of all that and you know, once you've started something you don't want to leave until it's unfinished," Getzschman said.
So, he made a commitment to his wife, Judy, and his family that he would run for a final term in 2016.
"In my mind, over the last four years, I knew that I was going to be stepping aside at the end of that term," Getzschman said.
While he said he didn't believe there needed to be firmly set term limits for public officials, Getzschman said a decade in office allows for one person to make substantial change to a community.
"I think if you get to a point, there's a time that you need to turn over the reins, which is what happened," he said.
Getzschman said he could talk for hours about moments he was most proud of during his tenure, but he pointed to early communication between Fremont and Dodge County to form a partnership and create the Joint Information and Call Center, now in the Fremont Police Department.
"Turning both of those call centers into one saved the citizens of Dodge County and Fremont literally millions of dollars over the years," he said. "Early on, that collaborative effort between the city and Dodge County was key to the entire relationship, because there was very little relationship between Dodge County and Fremont before then."
However, the March 2019 floods, and the subsequent response from the city, will remain in Getzschman's mind as one of the defining moments of his mayoral tenure.
"March 15 and 16 were days that I'll never forget," he said. "It was a day of community collaboration between the city staff, utility staff and Sawyer Construction and all of the contacts that (Sawyer) had to pull together, and comprehensively we kept Fremont from a huge disaster."
Getzschman said Fremont was on the verge of a much larger, more devastating disaster had it not been for the community-wide collaboration that occurred.
"We all came together and if we wouldn't have done that, we were at a real risk of losing south Fremont and possibly our power plant, which would have been just truly devastating to the entire community."
With newly elected Mayor Joey Spellerberg and three new faces seated on the Fremont City Council, the city will soon be able to see what the future holds under new leadership.
Before the transition of power during last Tuesday's City Council meeting, Getzschman implored council to come together as they begin the process of developing the city's new Comprehensive Plan.
"They'll have to work through all of that and I will tell you that a council that is working together is much more successful than a council that is constantly at odds with each other," he said. "Truly, cooperation, collaboration and communication are going to be the key words for that council."
While life for Spellerberg and council will be expected to speed up in the coming months, Getzschman is looking forward to seeing his slow down for the first time in a long time.
"The last two or three days have been a lot different for me," he said.
Typically, Getzschman said he would spend upward of 20 hours working at the Fremont Municipal Building on top of 40-50 hours at his business, Getzschman Heating.
He said those hours typically spent working for the city will be redirected to family, travel and his business.
"I'm gaining some time that way," he said. "So that's a relief."
Judy Getzschman said she expects the transition to take some time, but said her husband has always been involved in the community in one way or another.
Despite not being as involved in the community as the family has been during the last decade, she said she was excited for the future.
"We look forward to spending time together, certainly with our family and our grandkids," she said. "You know, he is always going to be civic minded and he will always be Fremont focused, so I'm sure it'll take a little while, but he'll probably become active again somehow."
For now, Judy said she is looking forward to not having to plan around council meetings every other Tuesday night.
"I know him well enough to know that he'll get involved with something," she said. "I don't know if it'll be economic development or if it'll be another board someplace, but his father raised him to be very civic minded and very supportive of your community and so he will definitely go down that path again, I'm sure."
During the course of his career in public office, Getzschman said he's had the opportunity to meet the citizens of Fremont and learn their stories.
"I will honestly tell you that Fremont is the best community that you could ever dream to, in my opinion, live in and have a business and I'm just extremely blessed," he said. "I just want to thank the community for that."
