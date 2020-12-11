'The last two or three days have been a lot different for me' — Former Mayor Scott Getzschman reflects on 15-year political career

He said those hours typically spent working for the city will be redirected to family, travel and his business.

"I'm gaining some time that way," he said. "So that's a relief."

Judy Getzschman said she expects the transition to take some time, but said her husband has always been involved in the community in one way or another.

Despite not being as involved in the community as the family has been during the last decade, she said she was excited for the future.

"We look forward to spending time together, certainly with our family and our grandkids," she said. "You know, he is always going to be civic minded and he will always be Fremont focused, so I'm sure it'll take a little while, but he'll probably become active again somehow."

For now, Judy said she is looking forward to not having to plan around council meetings every other Tuesday night.

"I know him well enough to know that he'll get involved with something," she said. "I don't know if it'll be economic development or if it'll be another board someplace, but his father raised him to be very civic minded and very supportive of your community and so he will definitely go down that path again, I'm sure."