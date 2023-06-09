Fighter pilot Todd Riddle soared through a hail storm to protect a crippled convoy from insurgents.

He flew night sorties over Iraq. He’s piloted a jet soaring 10,000 feet straight up in a matter of seconds.

Colonel Riddle is a combat-decorated fighter pilot and former Fremonter.

He’s also the author of a book called, “Faith, Family and Fighter Jets – How to Live Life to the Full with Grit and Grace.” The book, published in late 2022, received numerous endorsements from pastors, military personnel and even former Congressman and Huskers Athletic Director and Head Coach Tom Osborne.

In his book, Todd skillfully details real-life experiences most people only see in movies.

Yet Todd also writes about the long road he took to become a fighter pilot and the delays – which seemed interminable at the time – but served a useful purpose.

I can only imagine Todd’s excitement of being selected, while still in Nebraska, for pilot training in Texas. But two years passed from the time of his selection until he actually got to fly.

That seemed like an eternity for someone who’d been directing his life toward this goal since seventh grade.

Todd was assigned to the Department of Reports and Analysis (DORA) at Sheppard Air Force Base. There, he typed the names and sortie hours of the hundreds of pilot trainees flying jets ahead of him. He routinely welcomed new pilot trainees, helping them find their way around the base—all while envying them.

“My misery hung on me like a bad odor,” he writes in the book.

Yet perspective is an amazing thing.

Looking back, Todd can see how vital this time was for his wife, Sarah, and for him. Sarah was able to complete her masters in speech-language pathology and audiology – a degree she’s been blessed to use to this day.

Todd’s not certain he would have performed at the level to deserve flying an A-10 Warthog if he hadn’t had the time to get somewhat accustomed to the intense training environment and flying world before his class date.

He believes that time, along with his early flying years, provided a foundation for empathy, focus and performance as a fighter pilot and an instructor.

Todd recalls how the narrow perspective he had years ago only magnified his early, inevitable disappointments.

And Todd wishes he’d had the perspective of a Bible times man named Paul.

We find Paul’s story in the book of Acts.

A former persecutor of Christians, Paul will have a life-changing encounter with our risen Savior. Paul then spends the rest of his life spreading the Gospel.

He will suffer much, enduring beatings, hunger, thirst, wrongful imprisonment, shipwrecks and being bitten by a snake.

Paul is in chains in a Roman prison when he writes a letter to Christians in Philippi, sharing his God-guided perspective.

“I want you to know, beloved, that what has happened to me has actually helped to spread the Gospel,” Paul writes.

Todd draws attention to the word, “actually,” which comes from the Greek, “mallon,” conveying the sense of “really served.”

Paul could see that what the Romans intended for evil, God used to spread the good news about Christ. Amid Paul’s suffering, other Christians were emboldened to share the Gospel—despite their own persecution—and all of Caesar’s palace knew the apostle was imprisoned for his faith.

“His imprisonment was an effective witness to approximately 4,500 Praetorian guards,” Todd writes.

I’ve read where Paul had to be chained to a Roman guard all the time. The guards were rotated in this less-than-glamorous assignment.

I believe many of those guards’ lives were changed as they encountered a man whose focus wasn’t on the misery of imprisonment, but on the glory of our loving, all-knowing, almighty God.

So while some might consider Paul’s circumstances as tragic, he “actually” saw the good that God brought from them.

We all face low points in life.

That’s when Todd uses a pilot’s analogy when saying, he wishes he could pull back on the control stick and fly out of the valley and see the purpose – perhaps a disaster averted – which God’s sovereignty has orchestrated.

He seeks to relate to the long-ago apostle and writes:

“… I want to be able to sit in the middle of the jail cell with Paul, even if feeling pain or sadness while shackled, and to be able to say, “Actually, the Lord is slowly revealing a greater purpose.”

Todd talks about the character and authentic confidence that’s only able to mature when overcoming difficulty. He writes that “finding good takeaways from challenging seasons of life are hallmarks of resilient and joyful hearts.”

That doesn’t mean denying the negative facts of a situation. Paul didn’t sugar coat his experiences. Instead, he told early day believers about the many hardships he endured.

But as Todd points out, if we only focus on the bad things, bitterness and cynicism can permeate our lives.

If you’ve ever known a bitter person, you know that’s no way to live.

I personally believe bitterness is a thief that robs us of precious, joyful moments with God, our family and friends.

Pride is a brutal master that can sever priceless relationships.

So how can we – like Paul – see purpose amidst the pain?

Todd suggests seeking wise counsel and saturating ourselves in the wisdom and perspective of Scripture.

“We don’t know how long Paul waited before he was able to experience a pivot amid his pain to a persevering strength that was fueled by a greater vision of what his experience was really serving,” Todd writes.

Todd says he hopes to reduce the time that cycles for him between anger or misery and pivoting to the assurance that God will never leave him and is at work.

And although he may not like the situation, he can still trust the Father who sent his son to die for him.

Todd says the power of “actually” turns hardship into hope and moves us from a hapless victim to “a compelling character empowered to impact the story around us.”

I love Todd’s “Takeaway” at the end of this chapter:

“When life feels broken and unjust and confusion abounds, yank back on the stick and ask God to provide you a cockpit view, perhaps a mile above your circumstances that will reassure you of his presence and purpose. This will bring into focus the idea that God is actually doing something more significant and strategic than we can understand.”

Sounds like the true perspective of a pilot who actually has been in life’s valleys, but who’s also known the empowering love of God.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She may be reached at 402-721-5000, Ext. 1433, or tammy.mckeighan@lee.net.