Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 made its scheduled stop in Fremont Friday afternoon where an anxious crowd was waiting to see the restored locomotive up close.
The 132 foot-long engine was delayed coming out of North Platte due to flooding in Kearney but was able to keep to its scheduled stop in Fremont.
No. 4014 is one of 25 Big Boys delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941 and the only Big Boy in the world that is currently operational. It was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles during its 20 years in service.
Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, Calif., in 2013, and relocated it back to Cheyenne, Wyo., to begin a 2-year restoration process.
The steam engine is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.
There are seven Big Boys on public display in various cities around the country. They can be found in St. Louis, Mo.; Dallas, Texas; Omaha; Denver, Colo.; Scranton, Pa.; Green Bay, Wis.; and Cheyenne.