The Elkhorn Valley Community Theatre and its building have a decades-long history.
When the old movie theater in Valley burned down in 1940, a private owner built the structure at 101. E. Gardiner St., a year later.
Legend has it that, at one point, the building’s owner got mad, said Janice Lee, executive and artistic director. The owner left a key to the structure at the city office, donating it to the city.
The city gave it to DC West School in Valley, which used it off and on for years, until it fell into disrepair and the school decided to sell it.
Lee said the theater group started in 1982 in Elkhorn.
“We used the high school theater and then we had some borrowed spaces around and went to Waterloo’s high school for a while — and then we bought the old hardware store in Waterloo in 1992,” she said.
The theater, a nonprofit organization, used that building until it bought the structure in Valley in 2006, because it needed more space.
“We raised money and spent about a quarter of a million dollars renovating it,” she said.
A variety of musicals have been staged in this building, also home to the summer theater for youths from second through 12th grades.
The theater has received some donations since water came up through the floor during mid-March flooding.
On the Facebook post, Lee stated: You can give on our website www.theevct.org or mail a contribution to The EVCT P.O. 135 Valley, NE 68064.