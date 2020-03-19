Therapist, counselor list quarantine coping tips

Nan Cunningham knows self-quarantine can be tough for a public trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

But Cunningham, a licensed therapist at Our Community Counseling in Fremont, has tips for those dealing with the uncertainty of the times—and the isolation.

“We are a very moving, active people,” Cunningham said. “We’re used to going from Point A to Point B throughout our day and now (in-person) school is canceled and many employees are working from home—or not working—so it may feel that the world is kind of spinning a bit out of control.”

People don’t know when the self-quarantine will end and life will return to normal.

“That is stress inducing,” she said.

The loss—or potential loss—of income and uncertainty about the future can add stress as well.

So Cunningham and Stan Carlson, a licensed mental health, drug and alcohol counselor from Carlson Counseling Services in Fremont, have a wide variety of recommendations on how people can cope.