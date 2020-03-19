Therapist, counselor list quarantine coping tips

Nan Cunningham knows self-quarantine can be tough for a public trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
But Cunningham, a licensed therapist at Our Community Counseling in Fremont, has tips for those dealing with the uncertainty of the times—and the isolation.
“We are a very moving, active people,” Cunningham said. “We’re used to going from Point A to Point B throughout our day and now (in-person) school is canceled and many employees are working from home—or not working—so it may feel that the world is kind of spinning a bit out of control.”
People don’t know when the self-quarantine will end and life will return to normal.
“That is stress inducing,” she said.
The loss—or potential loss—of income and uncertainty about the future can add stress as well.
So Cunningham and Stan Carlson, a licensed mental health, drug and alcohol counselor from Carlson Counseling Services in Fremont, have a wide variety of recommendations on how people can cope.
- Avoid information overload. It’s important to stay current with what’s going on, so read a news article or check out what the Centers for Disease Control is saying on its website, but don’t watch coverage about the virus for hour after hour.
“Turn the TV off. Do other things,” Cunningham said.
- Make sure you’re getting factual data. “As we know, not all of the information on social media is accurate,” Cunningham said.
- Take care of yourself. Eat right and exercise. Take a walk outside.
- Stay in the moment. Keep focused on the present without worrying about tomorrow. Be here now.
“Things are going to get better, but as a country we need to be proactive and that’s what we’re doing by self-quarantine,” Cunningham said.
- Connect with others. Here’s where social media can be a positive thing. People can connect through Facebook or emails and by phone calls.
“Call someone and have a cup of tea over the phone,” Cunningham said.
- Avoid using negative language. Carlson recommends that people try to be positive in how they communicate.
- Watch your church or group’s online services or meetings. Many churches are in conversation on how they can reach out. That may be through a televised or streamed worship services online, Cunningham said.
Carlson also said recovering addicts and alcoholics can go online to intherooms.com—where they can attend virtual meetings including those for Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.
“You can even go via webcam and see others as well,” Carlson said.
- Call older family members, friends and neighbors. “For those of us who have elderly family members, we need to be mindful to make that phone call and to check up on family and neighbors that may be alone, and who may need something from the store or may need to hear your voice,” Cunningham said.
- Remember that not everyone uses a computer. The phone is very important—especially for folks who don’t use computers. Think about those who might benefit from a call.
- Post photos of loved ones. Family members, who can’t be together, may enjoy seeing photos of loved ones and friends on Facebook or other forms of social media.
- Thank someone. Cunningham has read about people stopping to thank grocery store clerks working to keep shelves stocked.
- Write an email or post of gratitude. Every day pick someone to whom you will write a note of gratitude, Cunningham said. It could be a family member, co-worker, former teacher, someone from church, someone who’s moved away.
- Concentrate on the positive. Good things are happening. For instance, Fremont Public Schools is working to provide meals, starting Monday, for students who receive free and reduced-price lunches.
- Stay busy. Clean the house. Do the laundry. Take care of things, Carlson recommends.
- Spend time with the people in your home. “We have an opportunity to spend time with our family, playing board games, having conversation, going for walks. It’s really an opportunity if we use it in this way,” Cunningham said.
- Keep kids involve in positive activities. Instead of having children just watch television, spend time coloring with them, playing games and providing constructive learning opportunities. Talk to children about what’s going on, but not in an alarming way. “Give them the assurance that God is with us and he’s going to help us through this,” Carlson said.
- Find good reading material. Make sure the material is positive, Carlson said.
- Enjoy your pet. Engage in activities with your pet, Carlson said.
- Take time to journal. Write out your feelings and gratitude. “Journaling is so healthy, but most people say they don’t have time to journal. Now we have time to journal,” Cunningham said. “It’s a perfect time. You can talk about your gratitudes. We might be feeling, right now, that we’re losing some of that freedom or our day-to-day, but taking the time to think about and write about what we still have is important to remind ourselves that we’re healthy and have a home and food and our community is responding to those who may need help.”