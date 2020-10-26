 Skip to main content
There's still time to share pictures of your kids in their Halloween costumes
There's still time to share pictures of your kids in their Halloween costumes

Halloween Hysteria 3

Braxton Wilson, left, 9, and Carsen Downey, 9, pose in their costumes during last year's Halloween Hysteria.

 COLLIN SPILINEK, Fremont Tribune

The Fremont Tribune wants to see pictures of Fremont area kids in their Halloween costumes.

The pictures will be featured in the Oct. 29 edition of the Fremont Tribune.

To participate, email a photo (.jpg format) of your child(ren) wearing their Halloween costume to newsroom@fremonttribune.com. Please include the following information with each photo: Child’s name, age, parents’ names and city of residence. The deadline to submit photos is Oct. 26.

