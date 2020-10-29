Think Pink: Art teacher talks about lessons learned in cancer battle

Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “Think Pink” that shares a story every week of community members who battled or are battling breast cancer. The Tribune’s masthead is also pink on these days instead of its normal black to commemorate the month.
Mara Hornig’s mother dressed her in pink when she was a little girl.
Today, the art instructor at Fremont High School wears pink for a different reason.
Hornig has battled breast cancer.
Now cancer free, she still deals with other health issues.
But with the support of her family, Hornig is forging ahead.
She’s been achieving goals and helping others.
And she’s been wearing pink — the color associated with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — which takes place in October.
Hornig was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2018.
Five years previously, she’d taken concerns to a specialist, who said Hornig didn’t have breast cancer.
Then Hornig went for a mammogram in November 2017.
She credits 3D mammography for detecting something that looked suspicious. Biopsy results in January 2018 revealed ductal carcinoma in situ.
The American Cancer Society defines this as a type of cancer in which cells that line the ducts have changed to cancer cells, but they have not spread through the walls of the ducts into the nearby breast tissue.
Hornig was at home when she received a call with the news.
“The first thing that came to my mind was my kids,” she said.
Her son, Oliver, was 26 and daughter, Ellenor, was 18. It was her daughter’s first year in college.
“I can’t leave them at this point,” Hornig thought. “They’re not ready.”
Hornig knew what it was like to lose her own mother.
“My mother died in 2016 of cancer and I spent three years with my father, helping them. So it was very recent at that point,” she said.
After her own diagnosis, Hornig was referred to an oncologist and surgeon.
“Your head is pinging all over the place, trying to figure out what to do next. It’s really hard to focus,” she said. “Honestly, the only thing that kept me grounded was being in school. It kept my mind occupied.”
She had the three surgeries in 1½ months and only missed 11 days of school that year.
Hornig first had a lumpectomy and then two re-excisions. A re-excision involves surgically reopening the lumpectomy site to remove a margin of tissue.
“Ductal carcinoma goes out kind of like a spider web and it’s hard to pin it down,” she said. “So they put a blue dye in there and see where it’s gone.”
Hornig said a sentinel lymph node under her arm was removed and biopsied and no cancer was found in it.
The cancer hadn’t gone any further.
But Hornig was among a small percentage of people, who after that lymph node was removed, got lymphedema — painful swelling.
After the surgeries, she had five weeks of radiation on her right chest wall from May to July of 2018.
Hornig then was put on a hormone blocker.
“I was on that for nine months and did not respond well to it,” she said.
She would decide not to have any more hormone medication.
Although considered cancer free, Hornig has dealt with other health issues.
In October 2018, she was diagnosed with lymphedema, which has become permanent.
Hornig said her lymphatic system is damaged in her arm and right chest wall. She has painful swelling in the breast and chest wall and has had physical therapy. She will have surgery for the lymphedema in the future.
She also previously dealt with an infection in her tongue due to a lowered immune system. An antibiotic led to intestinal problems.
“I felt like I had the flu for a year,” she said.
Amid various challenges, however, Hornig has taken positive steps.
In August 2018, Hornig decided to get her certification for yoga — something she’s done for 30 years.
She was certified in 2019.
“Yoga helps my lymphedema,” Hornig said.
Hornig also said she began teaching yoga to senior citizens at Nye Square and online.
“If you’re ever diagnosed with cancer, you usually don’t want to stay home,” she said. “You don’t want to have to think about it. You want to do something and, usually, you want something positive.”
She continues to push through.
Hornig said her students have been very helpful. She’s been able to focus on them.
“And they make me laugh,” she said.
The students have provided a sense of normalcy.
“Because everything else is spinning out of control, you want something to be like your old life, basically,” she said.
The teacher notes lessons she’s learned.
“Cancer lowers your immune system,” she said. “You have to fight for everything you have. You have to be really careful. You have to take care of yourself. You have to watch your diet. It’s a new normal.”
And in the back of her mind, Hornig wonders if the cancer will return.
She finds hope in her family and students. Hornig appreciates her husband, Chris, and family, whom she describes as her strongest supporters.
“I have a very good family — very understanding, very caring,” she said.
Hornig talks about things that have helped.
“You find that makes you happy,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to be positive all the time.”
Constantly telling someone dealing with cancer to “be positive” isn’t helpful.
What people can do is honestly ask if they can help with anything.
Hornig notes that every cancer patient is different and no course of treatment works for everyone. She recommends that cancer patients be their own advocates.
“Cancer patients have to decide what they want or will tolerate and what they won’t and what they’re willing to give up,” she said. “It’s kind of a trade-off and you have to choose wisely and you have to choose for yourself. Nobody else can choose for you.”
Now 53, Hornig intends to retire from Fremont Public Schools at 59.
“It’s one day at a time,” she said. “I literally get up and think about what I’m going to do today. That’s all.”
The other day, Hornig was in her classroom surrounded by colorful posters of works by famous artists. She was waiting for her next class of students.
And although no longer a little girl, she was wearing pink.
