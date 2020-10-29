Think Pink: Art teacher talks about lessons learned in cancer battle

The American Cancer Society defines this as a type of cancer in which cells that line the ducts have changed to cancer cells, but they have not spread through the walls of the ducts into the nearby breast tissue.

Hornig was at home when she received a call with the news.

“The first thing that came to my mind was my kids,” she said.

Her son, Oliver, was 26 and daughter, Ellenor, was 18. It was her daughter’s first year in college.

“I can’t leave them at this point,” Hornig thought. “They’re not ready.”

Hornig knew what it was like to lose her own mother.

“My mother died in 2016 of cancer and I spent three years with my father, helping them. So it was very recent at that point,” she said.

After her own diagnosis, Hornig was referred to an oncologist and surgeon.

“Your head is pinging all over the place, trying to figure out what to do next. It’s really hard to focus,” she said. “Honestly, the only thing that kept me grounded was being in school. It kept my mind occupied.”

She had the three surgeries in 1½ months and only missed 11 days of school that year.