Third Dodge County resident tests positive for COVID-19
Third Dodge County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Dodge County has its third case of COVID-19.

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Saturday evening that a Dodge County male in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

On Friday, Three Rivers Public Health Department said a Dodge County man in his 30s was hospitalized with COVID-19. This case was deemed to be travel-related, according to the health department.

The first case of the virus in Dodge County was announced on Wednesday. The Dodge County resident was a female in her 40s who has been self-isolating at home since March 25.

There are three more cases in Washington County: two females in their 80s and a male in his 80s. The cases are related as they all reside at the Carter House in Blair. The residents are self-isolating at the facility.

Washington County now has eight COVID-19 cases.

Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. You are asked to call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

