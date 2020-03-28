Third Dodge County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Dodge County has its third case of COVID-19.
Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Saturday evening that a Dodge County male in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
On Friday, Three Rivers Public Health Department said a Dodge County man in his 30s was hospitalized with COVID-19. This case was deemed to be travel-related, according to the health department.
The first case of the virus in Dodge County was announced on Wednesday. The Dodge County resident was a female in her 40s who has been self-isolating at home since March 25.
There are three more cases in Washington County: two females in their 80s and a male in his 80s. The cases are related as they all reside at the Carter House in Blair. The residents are self-isolating at the facility.
Washington County now has eight COVID-19 cases.
Symptoms of the disease include a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. You are asked to call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.