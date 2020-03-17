'This has been difficult, absolutely' — Midland professor discusses transition to online classes

She broke the class into five groups and allowed one person from the groups to answer at a time. She said the game and costume took her students' minds off what was going on around them and allowed them to focus on something else — specifically five extra credit points for the winning group.

"They were really having fun with it," Murnane-Rainey said. "People were turning on their microphones and cheering on their team and everything. It was a lot of fun."

Murnane-Rainey has been teaching for about 20 years. Most of that time has been spent teaching online courses, but she said the sudden switch from teaching in-person to online was the most challenging of her career.

"It was kind of a huge paradigm shift for me," she said. "It took me a day to think of ways to replicate what I was doing in the classroom and shifting it to online. There were things that wouldn’t shift to online."

For example, using a whiteboard to communicate complicated formulas to her students may have been effective during in-person classes, but Murnane-Rainey quickly found that it didn't translate to her online classroom.