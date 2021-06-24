Thousands lose power, fire department loses vehicle after early morning storm rips through Fremont area

Additionally, large utility poles on Luther Road near County Road T were also downed during the storm.

Brie Frank, deputy for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, said DCSO units responded to a call regarding the downed powerlines at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

“When our deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed that there were multiple power poles that were broken in half and laying down on their side with the power lines across the roadway,” Frank said. “Luckily, the poles were de-energized because a vehicle did drive over them prior to getting the road shut down, which can be very scary.”

Deputies arriving to downed power lines at Luther Road saw a similar scene, according to Frank, with multiple poles broken in half on the road.

Highway 30 was closed from 2:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to Frank. Luther Road remains closed to the public as work continues to clear the downed lines.

“We’re actually very lucky, because the first indications were that the highway was going to be closed for a couple days,” Frank said. “So these guys are working their tails off to get things opened up.”

The downed powerlines left more than 3,000 residents without power, according to Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton.

