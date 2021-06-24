Thousands lose power, fire department loses vehicle after early morning storm rips through Fremont area

An early morning storm swept through the Fremont area Thursday, bringing with it damaging winds that took down powerlines and totaled a Fremont Fire Department vehicle.
The storm system began in north central Nebraska before accelerating southeast in the early hours of Thursday, moving through towns like Norfolk and Columbus before areas including Fremont, Omaha and Lincoln, according to Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley.
“This was a pretty widespread, damaging-wind-producing storm system,” he said.
Barjenbruch said the office had a strong indication of potential severe weather Wednesday night. On Wednesday morning, he said the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center put out an enhanced risk for severe weather notification that included the Fremont area.
Barjenbruch said the majority of areas in eastern Nebraska experienced winds averaging around 50 miles per hour. He said NWS received several reports of winds ranging from 60-70 miles per hour just south of Fremont.
“All throughout the area there were reports of tree damage and powerline damage,” he said. “I know there were some significant powerline issues.”
A portion of U.S. Highway 30 just west of U.S. Highway 77 near Fremont was closed throughout the morning after multiple powerlines toppled due to the storm’s high winds.
Additionally, large utility poles on Luther Road near County Road T were also downed during the storm.
Brie Frank, deputy for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, said DCSO units responded to a call regarding the downed powerlines at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
“When our deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed that there were multiple power poles that were broken in half and laying down on their side with the power lines across the roadway,” Frank said. “Luckily, the poles were de-energized because a vehicle did drive over them prior to getting the road shut down, which can be very scary.”
Deputies arriving to downed power lines at Luther Road saw a similar scene, according to Frank, with multiple poles broken in half on the road.
Highway 30 was closed from 2:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to Frank. Luther Road remains closed to the public as work continues to clear the downed lines.
“We’re actually very lucky, because the first indications were that the highway was going to be closed for a couple days,” Frank said. “So these guys are working their tails off to get things opened up.”
The downed powerlines left more than 3,000 residents without power, according to Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton.
The majority of those outages have been taken care of as of Thursday afternoon, but Newton said some pockets of the Fremont area have yet to see their power return.
In addition to the downed powerlines, rural fire departments in North Bend and Fremont responded to lightning strikes that caused fires near County Road 10 and East Military Avenue.
The Fremont Fire Department lost a pickup while responding to an early morning emergency medical call on Thursday.
The pickup was following an ambulance en route to an emergency call when a tree came down, striking the vehicle behind the cab.
Nobody was injured in the incident, but the estimated $60,000 pickup is expected to be deemed a total loss.
Fire Chief Todd Bernt said the pickup came equipped with a camper shell that stored medical equipment as well as other equipment needed for fire calls.
“If it would have hit more over the cab, you could have had some serious injuries,” he said.
The winds that coincided with Thursday’s storm were strong in relation to storms on average, according to Barjenbruch.
He said any winds that exceed 75 miles per hour typically classify a “significant thunderstorm.”
“It’s something that can do some higher end damage for straight-line winds,” Barjenbruch said. “That said, they tend to happen a few times a year, so it’s not exceedingly rare, but they’re usually pretty localized when it happens.”
The storm carried little rainfall for the area, with Barjenbruch estimating anywhere between three quarters of an inch to one inch of rainfall around the Fremont area.
“Those higher amounts were generally to the south of town,” he said.
To prepare for future early morning storms such as Thursday’s, Barjenbruch recommended following reliable sources of information, such as the NWS or local media outlets.
“A little bit of preparation can save you a lot of trouble down the road,” he said.