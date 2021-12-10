Three nonprofits to benefit from Jumpstart program in 2022

Raising funds can be a challenge for any nonprofit.

But the Jumpstart program can help.

Jumpstart is a year-long program designed to help nonprofit agencies become more effective in raising funds for their organizations.

This week, Fremont Area Community Foundation announced a renewed partnership with Network for Good to offer Jumpstart.

Local nonprofits have been chosen to participate in the program which will begin in February.

These nonprofits are: CASA of the Midlands, Life Choices, and the Nebraska Mediation Center.

Leaders of these area nonprofits will receive integrated tools, planning guidance, and one-on-one coaching to build their fundraising capacity, diversify revenue, and sustain and grow their programs.

“The nonprofit development landscape has shifted due to the scaling back of in-person fundraising events and other revenue streams,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the community foundation.

Moreover, many nonprofits are experiencing an increase in demand for services, leaving them to contend with budget shortfalls and an uncertain financial future.

“Jumpstart can be an asset to nonprofit leaders who seek to animate community philanthropy around their important missions,” Diers said.

Eight Fremont area organizations already have benefited from the Jumpstart Program: The Bridge, Scribner Area Foundation, Fremont Area United Way, Care Corps’ LifeHouse, Calvin Crest Camp Conference and Retreat Center, Fremont Area Art Association, Roots to Wings and Uniquely Yours Support Services.

Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge, previously told how participating in Jumpstart has been helpful for her organization.

“(It) was exactly what our agency needed to help us move to the next level of meaningful fundraising,” Smith said. “We now have the confidence and the tools to engage potential donors as well as existing donors in our agency’s mission and goals.”

More nonprofits will receive coaching and guidance in 2022.

The CASA of the Midlands program provides trained and qualified community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who are before the court as a result of abuse or neglect as defined by the state child welfare laws; living at home or in out-of-home care.

Life Choices aims to educate, support and empower women facing unplanned pregnancies with compassionate and professional medical care.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to grow and learn from the Network for Good provided by the Fremont Community Foundation,” said Suzanne Schneider, Life Choices executive director. “It’s a great opportunity for us.”

The Nebraska Mediation Center is a nonprofit community mediation center which strives to promote and provide peaceful, affordable ways to resolve conflict among individuals, families, organizations and communities in the 24 counties of northeast and north central Nebraska and four Tribal Nations.

“By continuing to invest in fundraising capacity building, the Fremont Area Community Foundation is strengthening the Fremont area by empowering local nonprofits to evolve their development tactics, engage community in novel ways, and build financial resilience,” Diers said.

Jumpstart is just one many programs the foundation makes available to help area nonprofit organizations.

The Nonprofit Leadership Program and other seminars and trainings have helped nonprofit staff learn about strategic planning, marketing, board development, grant writing and more, Diers said.

Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, FACF connects donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community.

During the life of the foundation so far, more than $32 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants.

The foundation currently administers more than $35 million in community assets. For more information about the Fremont Area Community Foundation, call 402-721-4252 or visit www.facfoundation.org.

