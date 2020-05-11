Three Rivers announces 15 new cases in Dodge County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three Rivers Public Health Department has identified 15 cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend and today. The positive cases are all Dodge County residents.

Four cases were confirmed on Saturday. The contact investigations are completed and all close contacts will self-quarantine. There are three females and one male between the ages of 19-46 years of age.

Another four cases were confirmed on Sunday. The contact investigations for three males and one female between the ages of 26-66 years of age are in the beginning stages.

Five females and two males between the ages of 20-39 years of age and a minor were confirmed on Monday. These contact investigations are also in the beginning stages.

As of Monday morning, local hospitals reported 522 beds were available and 96 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 373 ventilators available to area hospitals, 148 were in use, including 38 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Dodge County now has 165 cases, Washington County has 23 cases and Saunders County has 12 cases for a total of 200 cases in the Three Rivers jurisdiction.