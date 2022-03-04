Three Rivers announces at-home test availability, lists locations

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Wednesday that it has free, COVID-19 at-home test kits available within the health district.

The Abbott BinaxNOW Home Test is being provided to individuals for at-home use.

“We are excited to have this testing available within our health district. Testing is now easier to access and unlike some of the uncomfortable tests that were available at the beginning of the pandemic, these tests are painless and can be conducted from the comfort of your own home,” said Terra Uhing, executive director at Three Rivers, in a recent press release.

Two options will be given to those who want to use the test. The first one is virtually guided.

This option starts a guided Telehealth session with a guide who will walk through the process for taking the test and viewing the results.

For the guided option, individuals will be provided with a documented result that can be used for official purposes, like travel or returning to school, and will be shared with the State of Nebraska through the standard reporting processes.

The second option is non-guided. This will have individuals administering the test and viewing the results on their own. It is worth noting that this will only be for personal use, and will not produce a result that can be used for official purposes

Currently, these tests are available for pick-up at eight locations around Dodge County. They include:

Three Rivers Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont

Dodge County Head Start, 1024 W. 23rd St., in Fremont

Educational Service Unit 2, 2320 N. Colorado Ave., in Fremont

Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont

Hooper Public Library, 128 N. Main St., in Hooper

North Bend Fire Department, 140 W. Seventh St., in North Bend

Scribner Fire Department, 509 Third St., in Scribner

Scribner Snyder Community Schools, 400 Pebble St., in Scribner

If you are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, please contact 402-704-2245.

If you or someone you know needs resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, please reach out to 402-704-2255.

