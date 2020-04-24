Three Rivers announces mass testing results

A Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska’s National Guard mass COVID-19 testing event held Tuesday at Fremont Middle School confirmed 25 new cases according to a Three Rivers press release.
In total, 94 individuals were invited to the testing event, which was in collaboration with local partners (hospitals, food production facilities, long-term care facilities, and emergency management, etc.). It was held to identify potential candidates for testing and also included close contacts of previously confirmed cases.
Of the 25 new confirmed cases, 21 are from Dodge County. The event revealed 11 adult cases and 10 pediatric cases in the county.
The event also revealed one adult and one pediatric case in Saunders County and two adult cases in Douglas County.
Of these cases, 90% of those identified as positive were close contacts of previously lab-confirmed cases.
Contact tracing has been completed on all positive individuals and those identified to have a risk of exposure have been asked to self-quarantine.
Three Rivers urged in the release of the importance of self-quarantine for close contacts of confirmed cases and that it is essential that individuals social distance while at home and stay home if they are sick.
The additional lab-confirmed cases bring the total to 71 COVID-19 cases in Three Rivers' district. There are now 40 cases in Dodge County, 22 cases in Washington County, and nine cases in Saunders County.
This week, Governor Ricketts announced the #TestNebraskaChallenge. All Nebraskan’s are encouraged to go to TestNebraska.com and take a quick, five-minute assessment. This assessment will help identify where testing needs to occur in the state. Testing for the program will begin in about ten days and will help better identify cases and who needs to be isolated.
More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.threeriverspublichealth.org, http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus, or by calling the United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.
