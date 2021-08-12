Three Rivers announces plans, lists numbers of variants

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has announced that 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 variants of concern have been identified within the three-county health district.

COVID cases are continuing to rise.

At the same time, less than 50% of the three-county health district has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health department also announced plans for activities after a busy summer.

Almost 70 children attended a bicycle rodeo at the recent Dodge County Fair in Scribner. More than half were able to take home a new helmet to help keep them safe while riding their bikes.

The health department, which encompasses Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, is looking ahead.

“Three Rivers wants to wish families, educators, and school staff a healthy, safe, and productive school year,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers executive director.

The new school year will involve recruiting for the Three Rivers Youth Action Committee.

The committee consists of local high school students who volunteer for Three Rivers by participating in peer-led reproductive health education and events.