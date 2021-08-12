Three Rivers announces plans, lists numbers of variants

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has announced that 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 variants of concern have been identified within the three-county health district.
COVID cases are continuing to rise.
At the same time, less than 50% of the three-county health district has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The health department also announced plans for activities after a busy summer.
Almost 70 children attended a bicycle rodeo at the recent Dodge County Fair in Scribner. More than half were able to take home a new helmet to help keep them safe while riding their bikes.
The health department, which encompasses Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, is looking ahead.
“Three Rivers wants to wish families, educators, and school staff a healthy, safe, and productive school year,” said Terra Uhing, Three Rivers executive director.
The new school year will involve recruiting for the Three Rivers Youth Action Committee.
The committee consists of local high school students who volunteer for Three Rivers by participating in peer-led reproductive health education and events.
This endeavor offers a way for students to become involved in their community, develop leadership skills, and gain volunteer hours. For more information or to apply visit: bit.ly/YAC3RIVERS .
In the weeks ahead, the health department making plans for influenza vaccine clinics and traveling to small towns across the health district with its mobile vaccination trailer to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.
Opportunities to be vaccinated include:
Saturday, Aug. 21
- – Mobile vaccination trailer offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9-11 a.m. at the Valparaiso Fire Station and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Prague City Park.
COVID cases continue to rise in the health district, with 64 cases in the last seven days and 115 cases in the last 14 days.
At this time, only 47.67% of the district is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Please consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19 if you haven’t already,” Uhing said in a prepared statement. “Talk to your healthcare providers, your pharmacist, someone you trust, about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. This is an effective tool we can use to keep each other safe.”
Uhing urges the public to continue to practice other non-pharmaceutical interventions, as well, such as:
- Staying home when ill;
- Frequent handwashing, disinfecting, social distancing;
- Use of a cloth face covering when needed.
Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine are asked to please contact the department at 402-704-2245.
If you or someone you know are in need of resources such as access to food, assistance with rent, or other needs, please reach out to the department’s Community Health Worker, Evelyn, at 402-704-2255.
Three Rivers has identified six new lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district.
The new variants of concern are:
- The B.1.617 Delta variant (India) with three in Dodge County; two in Saunders County; and one in Washington County.
Other statistics include:
Dodge County
- — To date, Dodge County has a total of 29 identified variants of concern. This number consists of 16 of the B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.); three B.1.427/429 (California) variants; one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil); and nine B1.617 Delta variants (India).
Saunders County
- — To date, Saunders has a total of 14 variants of concern consisting of nine B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.); one COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil); and four B1.617 Delta variants (India).
Washington County
- — To date, Washington County has 27 variants of concern. Of that number, 20 are B.1.1.7 Alpha variants (U.K.); one is the COVID-19 P.1 Gamma variant (Brazil); and six are the B1.617 Delta variants (India).
This totals 70 lab-confirmed variants of concern within the health district.
The 3RPHD Data Dashboard is updated each weekday and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates
For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Three Rivers at 402-727-5396, email info@3rphd.org or visit www.threerivers publichealth.org