Three Rivers announces school speaker on safety

A leading speaker on traffic safety and peer pressure will speak in Nebraska.

Cara Filler will speak at several high schools in the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction during the first week of February.

Filler will talk about teen driving behaviors and making smart and safe decisions.

Besides student presentations, a parent night is planned from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 at Fremont Middle School.

The event is titled “Road Sensibility: Straight Talk about Teens, Cars, Safety and Peer Pressure.”

It is open to anyone and will be geared toward parents of teens who are driving age or soon-to-be driving age. While getting behind the wheel can be a risky proposition for new drivers, parents who attend the event can learn ways to keep their children safe.

Filler’s speaking career began after she watched her identical twin sister, Mairin, die in a speed-related car crash.

The crash occurred the day after their 18th birthday and the summer before their graduation from high school.

Since then, Filler has reached more than 2 million students in five countries through presentations and media appearances.

Three Rivers is able to sponsor this opportunity through a Title V Maternal Child Health grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to address their priority related to motor vehicle crashes among youth.

“Car crashes are a leading cause of death for young people, accounting for nearly one-third of all teen deaths in America each year,” states Teens in the Driver’s Seat. “Since 2012, about 2,700 U.S. teens die each year in car crashes; that’s the equivalent of a school bus loaded with teenagers crashing once every week for an entire school year.”

For more information, please contact Coartney DiGiorgio at coartney@3rphd.org or 402-727-5396.

