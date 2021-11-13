Three Rivers announces spike in COVID-19 cases, availability of vaccine for children

As COVID-19 vaccines become available for children, Three Rivers Public Health Department has seen a large increase in cases.

Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release that in the last 30 days, the number of positive cases has almost tripled within its district of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

“We need individuals to stay home if they are sick and to avoid large crowds,” she said. “We do have a tool that can be utilized and that is the COVID-19 vaccination — Please consider getting vaccinated if you are not.”

While the number of positive cases within the district was at 156 the week of Oct. 10, that number has risen to almost 300 for both the weeks of Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

As of Wednesday, the department has reported 362 positive cases within the last seven days and 626 within the last 14 days.

Three Rivers has started offering first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at all of its walk-in clinics, which include:

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 31st St. in Wahoo;

3-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont; and

Noon to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.

The department is also working with several area businesses and schools to offer vaccine clinics, with more information to come in the near future.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only authorized shot for children ages 5 to 17, who must receive a second dose after 21 days. Those ages 5 to 11 receive a third-dose, while children ages 12 and up receive a full dose.

Those who are age 18 years and older and received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to receive a booster of any of three available vaccines at least two months after their initial dose.

Additionally, booster shots are recommended for those who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and are:

65 years and older;

Ages 18 and older and live in long-term care settings;

Ages 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; or

Ages 18 and older who live or work in high-risk occupational settings.

If someone is homebound or requires special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

Additionally, those who are in need of resources such as access to food, assistance rent or other needs or know someone who is can reach out to Three Rivers’ Community Health Worker Evelyn Martinez at 402-704-2255.

More information on COVID-19 and updates on cases and vaccines can be found by visiting threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates, calling 402-727-5396 or emailing info@3rphd.org.