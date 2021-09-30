Three Rivers announces vaccination opportunities in Yutan, Ceresco

The Three Rivers Public Health Department announced opportunities for COVID-19 vaccination in Yutan and Ceresco this weekend and three new COVID-related deaths.

On Saturday, Three Rivers will bring its mobile vaccination trailer to Yutan High School at 1200 Second St. from 9-11 a.m. and the Ceresco Community Building at 217 S. Second St. from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

“We are continuing to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department on Tuesdays and Fridays,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said. “If you would like to be vaccinated, please stop by on those days, as we also are offering flu vaccine at those clinics as well.”

With the three new deaths, Three Rivers’ health district, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, now has a total of 144 deaths related to COVID-19.

Three Rivers has reported 174 COVID-19 cases in the last seven days and 358 cases in the last 14 days. It has reported a total of 11,078 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

